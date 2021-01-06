Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By ₹ 1,500

Hero Xpulse 200 now gets costlier by Rs. 1,500 and is now priced at Rs. 115,230 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hero MotoCorp had announced that its two-wheelers will see a price hike in the New Year and now it comes into effect.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Hero XPulse is now priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
The Hero XPulse is now priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Hero XPulse now costlier by Rs. 1,500
  • The bike is now priced at Rs. 115,230 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Hero has increased prices of its other models as well

Following the price hike announcement last month, Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the Xpulse 200 by ₹ 1,500. The motorcycle was earlier priced at ₹ 113,730 and is now priced at ₹ 115,230. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays the same as before. The 199 cc, single-cylinder engine on the Xpulse 200 puts out 17.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 16.45 Nm now kicking in at 6,500 rpm, with a 5-speed gearbox in tow.

Also Read: Hero Announces Price Hike From January 2021

ge3rhoos

(The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 makes for a good motorcycle for beginners who are learning to go off-road)

The design, features and body panels remain the same, and the Hero XPulse 200 continues to get a LED headlight, LED taillight, Bluetooth enabled instrument console offering smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The 2020 Hero XPulse 200 is available in a choice of five colours - white, matte green, matte grey, sports red and panther black.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Registers 5 Per Cent Growth In December 2020 Sales

Newsbeep
0 Comments

The Hero Xpulse 200 continues to be a good buy for those who want to start off-roading on two-wheels. It is the most affordable adventure bike on sale now, is light and easy to ride with the right amount of performance for beginners. The Xpulse 200 has been on sale since May 2019. For those wanting to extract more from the Xpulse 200, Hero also offers a rally kit, which is priced at ₹ 38,000. The rally kit includes long travel suspension, handlebar risers, a flat rally seat, off-road tyres and a re-designed gear lever and brake pedal for use with off-road boots. The good bit is that it has been homologated from street use and off-road rally and motorsport events as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates
2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Electric Car Maker Rivian Raising More Money At $25 Billion Valuation 
Electric Car Maker Rivian Raising More Money At $25 Billion Valuation 
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
F1: McLaren Star Lando Norris Tests Positive For COVID19 
F1: McLaren Star Lando Norris Tests Positive For COVID19 
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500
Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500
Tesla Achieves $702 Billion Valuation, Breathing Down Facebook's Neck 
Tesla Achieves $702 Billion Valuation, Breathing Down Facebook's Neck 
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Keep It Steady; Harith Noah Improves Form & Ashish Raorane Suffers A Crash In Stage 3
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Keep It Steady; Harith Noah Improves Form & Ashish Raorane Suffers A Crash In Stage 3
Maruti Suzuki Adds WagonR, Ignis And S-Cross To Its Subscribe Program
Maruti Suzuki Adds WagonR, Ignis And S-Cross To Its Subscribe Program
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200

Hero XPulse 200

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
3,68611.5% / 3 yrs
Petrol
42 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Hero Xpulse 200 Review & Xtreme 200s First Look, Volvo Classic Cars
19:15
Hero Xpulse 200 Review & Xtreme 200s First Look, Volvo Classic Cars
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 06-May-19 08:30 PM IST
Hero XPulse 200 First Ride Review
07:02
Hero XPulse 200 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-May-19 03:30 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities