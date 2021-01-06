Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500

Following the price hike announcement last month, Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the Xpulse 200 by ₹ 1,500. The motorcycle was earlier priced at ₹ 113,730 and is now priced at ₹ 115,230. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays the same as before. The 199 cc, single-cylinder engine on the Xpulse 200 puts out 17.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 16.45 Nm now kicking in at 6,500 rpm, with a 5-speed gearbox in tow.

(The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 makes for a good motorcycle for beginners who are learning to go off-road)

The design, features and body panels remain the same, and the Hero XPulse 200 continues to get a LED headlight, LED taillight, Bluetooth enabled instrument console offering smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The 2020 Hero XPulse 200 is available in a choice of five colours - white, matte green, matte grey, sports red and panther black.

The Hero Xpulse 200 continues to be a good buy for those who want to start off-roading on two-wheels. It is the most affordable adventure bike on sale now, is light and easy to ride with the right amount of performance for beginners. The Xpulse 200 has been on sale since May 2019. For those wanting to extract more from the Xpulse 200, Hero also offers a rally kit, which is priced at ₹ 38,000. The rally kit includes long travel suspension, handlebar risers, a flat rally seat, off-road tyres and a re-designed gear lever and brake pedal for use with off-road boots. The good bit is that it has been homologated from street use and off-road rally and motorsport events as well.

