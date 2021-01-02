New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp further consolidated its market leadership by clocking its best ever third quarter, with 18.45 lakh units sold during the October-December period.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Hero MotoCorp sells over 4.4 lakh units in December 2020 expand View Photos
Hero MotoCorp sells over 4.4 lakh units in December 2020

Highlights

  • Hero reports 4.25 lakh unit sales in the domestic market
  • Exports witness growth of 72 per cent with over 22,000 units
  • October-December quarter sales numbers of 18.45 two-wheeler units

Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, continued on its positive sales momentum in December 2020, clocking 4,47,335 sales units, registering growth of over 5 per cent over the 4,24,845 units the company despatched in December 2019. In the domestic market alone, Hero reported sales of 4,25,033 units in December 2020, recording sales growth of just over 3 per cent. In December 2019, Hero had reported domestic sales of 4,12,009 units. Exports however grew by 72 per cent in December, up from 12,836 units in December 2019 to 22,302 units in the same month this year.

fal6e1f8

The Hero Splendor is India's highest selling motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp further consolidated its market leadership by clocking its best ever third quarter, with 18.45 lakh units sold during the October-December period. This is a 19.7 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (FY'20) when the Company had sold 15.41 lakh units. According to the company, the December volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the new year, despite challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Increase Two-Wheeler Prices From January 2021

tgp575vs

The Hero HF Deluxe is another popular motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp

Newsbeep

Hero MotoCorp is India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, but has signed on a new business plan with iconic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson as well. While details of the new arrangement have still not been announced, under the new business plan, Hero will look after distribution and sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. In September, Harley-Davidson announced that the brand has decided to discontinue its sales and manufacturing operations in India, but will continue to remain in India with a different business model.

Also Read: Hero Registers Sales Growth Of 14 Per Cent In November 2020

mo76s5co

Hero MotoCorp has signed an agreement to look after Harley-Davidson sales and distribution in India

Subsequently, Harley-Davidson announced that it has signed a partnership and distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp. The partnership with Hero is to incorporate selling and servicing Harley-Davidson motorcycles, selling parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India. The arrangement will give Hero access to a premium global motorcycle brand.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships

0 Comments

Bajaj already owns significant stake in KTM, and also has a non-equity alliance with UK's Triumph motorcycles to build small displacement Triumph motorcycles in India. TVS Motor Company manufactures small displacement BMW Motorrad motorcycles at its plant in Hosur, and has also acquired British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India

Hero Super Splendor

Commuter, 60 Kmpl
Hero Super Splendor
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 69,450
EMI Starts
₹ 2,290 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Passion Pro i3S

Commuter, 84 Kmpl
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,990
EMI Starts
₹ 2,143 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Splendor Plus

Commuter, 70 Kmpl
Hero Splendor Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 60,960
EMI Starts
₹ 2,010 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Glamour 125

Commuter, 60 Kmpl
Hero Glamour 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 71,000
EMI Starts
₹ 2,341 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Commuter, 88.5 Kmpl
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,800
EMI Starts
₹ 1,972 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Xtreme 160R

Commuter, 0 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme 160R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 99,950
EMI Starts
₹ 3,296 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Pleasure

Scooter, 63 Kmpl
Hero Pleasure
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 46,100
EMI Starts
₹ 1,520 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Karizma ZMR

Sports, 35 Kmpl
Hero Karizma ZMR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,561 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero XPulse 200

Off Road, 42 Kmpl
Hero XPulse 200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,686 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Scooter, 69 Kmpl
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55,600
EMI Starts
₹ 1,833 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero HF Deluxe

Commuter, 83 Kmpl
Hero HF Deluxe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 48,950
EMI Starts
₹ 1,614 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Splendor Pro

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Hero Splendor Pro
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 49,598
EMI Starts
₹ 1,636 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero HF Dawn

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Hero HF Dawn
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 37,625
EMI Starts
₹ 1,241 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Xtreme 200S

Sports, 36.9 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme 200S
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,816 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Splendor iSMART 110

Commuter, 75 Kmpl
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55,837
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Maestro Edge

Scooter, 65 Kmpl
Hero Maestro Edge
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 60,950
EMI Starts
₹ 2,010 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Xtreme Sports

Commuter, 50 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme Sports
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 79,200
EMI Starts
₹ 2,612 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Duet

Scooter, 63.8 Kmpl
Hero Duet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 47,250
EMI Starts
₹ 1,558 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Achiever

Commuter, 50 Kmpl
Hero Achiever
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,900
EMI Starts
₹ 2,173 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Destini 125

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Hero Destini 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,810
EMI Starts
₹ 2,170 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Xtreme 200R

Sports, 39.9 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme 200R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 89,900
EMI Starts
₹ 2,965 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero HF Deluxe Eco

Commuter, 83 Kmpl
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 48,009
EMI Starts
₹ 1,583 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Splendor iSmart

Commuter, 75 Kmpl
Hero Splendor iSmart
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,950
EMI Starts
₹ 2,175 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hero Maestro Edge 125

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 69,250
EMI Starts
₹ 2,284 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Hero Price Hike | Kia 1 Lakh Connected Cars | Lambo Open-Roof Track Car
03:23
Hero Price Hike | Kia 1 Lakh Connected Cars | Lambo Open-Roof Track Car
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Dec-20 09:49 PM IST
Kia Sonet First Look And Hero Xtreme 160R Review
20:02
Kia Sonet First Look And Hero Xtreme 160R Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Aug-20 06:40 PM IST
Hero Xtreme 160R Review
06:06
Hero Xtreme 160R Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jul-20 12:00 PM IST
2020 Hero Passion Pro Launch And Prices
02:23
2020 Hero Passion Pro Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Feb-20 03:46 PM IST
2020 Hero Glamour 125 Launch And Prices
01:38
2020 Hero Glamour 125 Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Feb-20 03:42 PM IST
Hero Xpulse 200 Review & Xtreme 200s First Look, Volvo Classic Cars
19:15
Hero Xpulse 200 Review & Xtreme 200s First Look, Volvo Classic Cars
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 06-May-19 08:30 PM IST
Hero XPulse 200 First Ride Review
07:02
Hero XPulse 200 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-May-19 03:30 PM IST
Hero Xtreme 200S First Look
02:39
Hero Xtreme 200S First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-May-19 12:39 PM IST
Tata Tiago JTP, Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi e-Tron
19:29
Tata Tiago JTP, Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi e-Tron
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Nov-18 08:30 PM IST
The Car And Bike Show: Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi A6
20:31
The Car And Bike Show: Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi A6
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 02-Jun-18 08:30 PM IST
Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
Hero Super Splendor Tyre
Hero Super Splendor Tyre
2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
Long Seat
Long Seat
Self Start
Self Start
Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
17
17
18
18
15
15
Engine
Engine
Headlamps
Headlamps
Tyres
Tyres
Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
Integrated Braking System
Integrated Braking System
Led Boot Lamp
Led Boot Lamp
Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
Long Seat
Long Seat
Self Start
Self Start
Engine
Engine
Mileage
Mileage
Gib 300x600
x
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities