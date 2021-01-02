Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, continued on its positive sales momentum in December 2020, clocking 4,47,335 sales units, registering growth of over 5 per cent over the 4,24,845 units the company despatched in December 2019. In the domestic market alone, Hero reported sales of 4,25,033 units in December 2020, recording sales growth of just over 3 per cent. In December 2019, Hero had reported domestic sales of 4,12,009 units. Exports however grew by 72 per cent in December, up from 12,836 units in December 2019 to 22,302 units in the same month this year.

The Hero Splendor is India's highest selling motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp further consolidated its market leadership by clocking its best ever third quarter, with 18.45 lakh units sold during the October-December period. This is a 19.7 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (FY'20) when the Company had sold 15.41 lakh units. According to the company, the December volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the new year, despite challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hero HF Deluxe is another popular motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp is India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, but has signed on a new business plan with iconic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson as well. While details of the new arrangement have still not been announced, under the new business plan, Hero will look after distribution and sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. In September, Harley-Davidson announced that the brand has decided to discontinue its sales and manufacturing operations in India, but will continue to remain in India with a different business model.

Hero MotoCorp has signed an agreement to look after Harley-Davidson sales and distribution in India

Subsequently, Harley-Davidson announced that it has signed a partnership and distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp. The partnership with Hero is to incorporate selling and servicing Harley-Davidson motorcycles, selling parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India. The arrangement will give Hero access to a premium global motorcycle brand.

Bajaj already owns significant stake in KTM, and also has a non-equity alliance with UK's Triumph motorcycles to build small displacement Triumph motorcycles in India. TVS Motor Company manufactures small displacement BMW Motorrad motorcycles at its plant in Hosur, and has also acquired British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles.

