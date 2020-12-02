New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent

Backed by the strong demand during the festive season, Hero MotoCorp's domestic sales stood at 575,957 units last month, as opposed to 505,994 units in November 2019, a growth of 14 per cent.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The strong sales in November further solidify Hero MotoCorp's dominance in the two-wheeler sector expand View Photos
The strong sales in November further solidify Hero MotoCorp's dominance in the two-wheeler sector

Highlights

  • Hero's total sales stood at 591,091 units, up by 14.38% year-on-year
  • Motorcycle sales grew by 12.9% at 479,434 units in November
  • Scooter sales increased by 33% with 49,654 units sold in November

Hero MotoCorp reported its sales for November 2020 and the company has registered a 14 per cent jump in domestic volumes over the same period last year. The two-wheeler giant sold 575,957 units last month, as opposed to 505,994 units in November 2019. The company's strong growth is a result of the festive demand. Hero's exports in November 2020 also increased by 40 per cent up to 15,134 units, from 10,781 units sold during November last year.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season

Commenting on the strong volumes, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement, "The strong growth in sales has seen the company further strengthening its market leadership across motorcycle and scooter category, signaling the strong faith that Indian buyers continue to show for the most trusted brands. The company has been continuously ramping up supply and production across its manufacturing units to cater to the increased demand. Hero MotoCorp believes that the growth in personal mobility post Covid-19 restrictions will further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers. The company intends to further strengthen its product portfolio, as well as consumer offerings to ride this wave further."

27q44f3k

Sales for Hero scooters also grew by 33 per cent, while that for bikes increased by nearly 13 per cent

Hero's motorcycle sales stood at 541,437 units in November this year, registering a growth of 12.9 per cent over 479,434 units in November 2019. Scooter sales stood at 49,654 units last month, registering a hike of 33 per cent over 37,341 units sold last year. Hero's total sales for the previous month stood at 591,091 units, a growth of 14.38 per cent over 516,775 units sold during the same period last year.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head

0 Comments

The festive period was particularly a memorable one for Hero as the manufacturer witnessed record retail sales with over 14 lakh two-wheelers sold in 32 days between Navratras and Bhai Duj. The company also released a number of special edition models as well as expanded its BS6 range during this period to further push its offerings off showroom floors.

Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
