Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Michael Clarke as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). He will be based out of India and will join office from January 1, 2021.

Michael Clarke has previously worked with Fiat Group SPA, Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive etc. expand View Photos
Michael Clarke has previously worked with Fiat Group SPA, Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive etc.

  • Michael Clarke appointed as COO and CHRO at Hero MotoCorp
  • He has global experience of over 25 years in managing listed companies
  • He has previously worked with Fiat Group SPA, Delphi, Tenneco etc.

Hero MotoCorp has appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the company. Additionally, he will assume the roles and responsibilities of being the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) as well. He will be based out of India and joins office from January 1, 2021. He will be reporting to Dr. Pawan Mujal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp. The nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Clarke as COO and CHRO who comes with significant global experience.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "I am excited to have Mike join the Hero family at this crucial juncture in time of emerging opportunities and new challenges. Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change. His experience will be highly beneficial as we look to further consolidate our market leadership across continents. We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry leading processes and operations. Mike will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the Talent agenda at Hero MotoCorp."

Michael Clarke has over 25 years of experience in handling listed companies in USA and UK. He has had leadership roles in top companies like Fiat Group SPA, Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive and Hertz Corporation in Europe. Clarke happens to be a mechanical engineer from John Moore's University in Liverpool, UK. He began his career with Delco Electronics Overseas Corporation (a subsidiary of General Motors) in Liverpool.

