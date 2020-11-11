751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department

The Hero Glamour for Karnataka Police was flagged off by state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Hero MotoCorp has delivered 751 units of the Hero Glamour 125 cc motorcycle to the Karnataka Police Department. The bikes were flagged off by BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, at an event in the state capital, Bengaluru. The bikes do not showcase any visible alterations over the stock version and are likely to be used for patrolling in the state. The Karnataka Police Department has received the BS6 compliant version of the Hero Glamour that was launched earlier this year.

The new Hero Glamour 125 BS6 gets an updated 125 cc single-cylinder engine with XSens programmed fuel injection. The motor now develops 10.73 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm, while paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The Glamour has always been a popular choice in the 125 cc segment and offers a durable package while scoring high on ride quality and fuel economy as well.

The 2020 Hero Glamour was introduced with an all-new engine, chassis and updated suspension

The Hero Glamour was comprehensively updated for the BS6 version and received cosmetic upgrades along with a new engine, chassis and suspension. The bike rides on telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 240 mm disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The 180 mm ground clearance ensures the bike can tackle rough roads with ease.

More recently, Hero MotoCorp has also been donating its First Responder Vehicles to a number of departments across states. These Hero Xtreme 200R based vehicles come with a stretcher and other medical supplies, and aim to make paramedics more accessible in areas that do not have a health facility.

