New Cars and Bikes in India
search

751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department

The 751 Hero Glamour 125 BS6 compliant motorcycle delivered to the Karnataka Police Department do not sport any visual changes, and are likely to be used for patrolling in the state.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Hero Glamour for Karnataka Police was flagged off by state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expand View Photos
The Hero Glamour for Karnataka Police was flagged off by state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Highlights

  • The Hero Glamour 125 will be used for patrolling in the state
  • The Hero Glamour 125 BS6 gets fuel injection & updated styling
  • The Glamour 125 remains a popular seller known for its durability

Hero MotoCorp has delivered 751 units of the Hero Glamour 125 cc motorcycle to the Karnataka Police Department. The bikes were flagged off by BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, at an event in the state capital, Bengaluru. The bikes do not showcase any visible alterations over the stock version and are likely to be used for patrolling in the state. The Karnataka Police Department has received the BS6 compliant version of the Hero Glamour that was launched earlier this year.

Also Read: Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India For The Festive Season

The new Hero Glamour 125 BS6 gets an updated 125 cc single-cylinder engine with XSens programmed fuel injection. The motor now develops 10.73 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm, while paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The Glamour has always been a popular choice in the 125 cc segment and offers a durable package while scoring high on ride quality and fuel economy as well.

68eunurs

The 2020 Hero Glamour was introduced with an all-new engine, chassis and updated suspension

The Hero Glamour was comprehensively updated for the BS6 version and received cosmetic upgrades along with a new engine, chassis and suspension. The bike rides on telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 240 mm disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The 180 mm ground clearance ensures the bike can tackle rough roads with ease.

Newsbeep

Also Read: 2020 Hero Passion Pro And Glamour BS6 Launched In India

WATCH: 2020 Hero Glamour First Look

0 Comments

More recently, Hero MotoCorp has also been donating its First Responder Vehicles to a number of departments across states. These Hero Xtreme 200R based vehicles come with a stretcher and other medical supplies, and aim to make paramedics more accessible in areas that do not have a health facility.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Dutch GP In 2021 Expecting 100,000 Visitors A Day 
Dutch GP In 2021 Expecting 100,000 Visitors A Day 
Mick Schumacher Wants To Be The Perfect Racing Driver 
Mick Schumacher Wants To Be The Perfect Racing Driver 
Electrify America Now Has 500 Charging Stations in USA
Electrify America Now Has 500 Charging Stations in USA
Ford Invests $100 Million to Build Electric Transit Van In Kansas City 
Ford Invests $100 Million to Build Electric Transit Van In Kansas City 
BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 
The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Andrea Dovizioso Announces Sabbatical From MotoGP In 2021
Andrea Dovizioso Announces Sabbatical From MotoGP In 2021
Ford EcoSport Active SUV Globally Unveiled
Ford EcoSport Active SUV Globally Unveiled
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars
Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Hero Glamour 125

Hero Glamour 125

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 71,000 - 75,700
EMI Starts
2,34111.5% / 3 yrs
Commuter
Petrol
60 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Hero Glamour 125 Launch And Prices
01:38
2020 Hero Glamour 125 Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Feb-20 03:42 PM IST
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities