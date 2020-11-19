New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season

The 32-day festive period between Navratra and Bhai Duj saw Hero MotoCorp retail 14 lakh motorcycles and scooters with the demand commanded by the brand's entry and mid-level commuter range.

Hero MotoCorp has the lowest post-festive inventory recorded at the dealerships expand View Photos
Hero MotoCorp has the lowest post-festive inventory recorded at the dealerships

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp's festive period sales saw a 98% hike over 2019
  • The 32-day festive period started from Navratra to the day after Bhai Duj
  • Hero scooters registered a double-digit growth during the festive period

Making a stellar recovery, Hero MotoCorp retailed over 14 lakh two-wheelers in the country during the 32 days of the festive period. The festive period was spread between the first day of Navratra and the concluding day after Bhai Duj. The company says that the volumes retailed this year were 98 per cent of the festive season volumes sold in 2019, and 103 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Hero says the overwhelming demand has helped reduce the vehicle stocks at its dealerships to less than four weeks, the lowest post-festive inventory recorded by the company.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units In October 2020

fal6e1f8

The Hero Splendor+ and the HF Deluxe were top-sellers, along with the Glamour and Xtreme 160R

Hero's entry-level commuter offerings remained its highest-selling models including the 100+ cc Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, 125 cc Glamour and Super Splendor, while premium offerings like Xtreme 160R and the XPulse 200 also commanded good volumes. The Hero Glamour BS6 continued to gain volumes in new markets. Hero's Destini and Pleasure scooters also registered double-digit growth during the festive season.

Hero MotoCorp has managed to lead the revival of the two-wheeler sector after the lockdown restrictions were eased in May this year. The brand's market share grew by more than 500 bps in October. Hero says the company, along with its dealer partners and a robust supply-chain under the brand's ecosystem, managed to make an incredible recovery despite the disruptions due to the lockdown.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India

27q44f3k

The Hero Destini and Pleasure registered double-digit growth during the festive season

Hero MotoCorp is optimistic that the COVID-19 vaccines will enable faster rebound of the global economy in the coming months. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects double-digit growth in FY2022 for the Indian economy that will boost consumer sentiments at large, and the company is optimistic about the two-wheeler sector as well.

