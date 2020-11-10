Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh

The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 115,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it about ₹ 13,000 more expensive than the BS4 Xtreme 200S, which was priced at ₹ 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the motorcycle now gets an oil-cooler along with Hero's XSens technology, programmed fuel injection. Hero MotoCorp says these technologies offer better durability, no overheating and better heat exchange. The new 200 cc motor makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and the peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which is marginally less than the BS4 model.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Festive Offers On Xtreme 160R

(The power and torque output on the BS6 Xtreme 200S drops marginally)

The BS4 bike had the same 200cc air-cooled engine which makes 18 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S also gets a new colour called 'Pearl Fadeless White'. The bike is now available in a total of three colours, with the other two being Sports Red and Panther Black. Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the bike retains its features like twin LED headlight, Bluetooth connectivity with turn by turn navigation and a digital LCD instrument console.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Registers Record Sales Of More Than 8 Lakh Units In October 2020

(The features on the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S stay the same as before)

The Hero Xtreme 200S comes with telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension. It gets a 276 mm front disc with single channel ABS and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike now weighs in at 154.5 kg which is 5.5 kg up from the BS4 model. The full-fairing design of the motorcycle stays the same as before too.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.