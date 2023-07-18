  • Home
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched At Rs 1.41 lakh

Compared to the standard Xtreme 200S which is priced at Rs 1.36 lakh, the 4V variant is about Rs 5,000 more expensive
authorBy Janak Sorap
2 mins read
18-Jul-23 07:02 PM IST
Highlights
  • Xtreme 200S updated with 4-valve cylinder head
  • Produces more power and torque
  • Offered in three colour options

After launching the 4-valve version of the Xtreme 160R recently, Hero MotoCorp has now launched the Xtreme 200S 4V at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex–showroom). Compared to the 2-valve variant which is currently on sale and is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the Xtreme 200S 4V is about Rs 5000 more expensive.

 

The 200 cc mill now produces 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent more torque
 

Heading straight to the powertrain, the 200cc single-cylinder oil-cooled mill now features a 4-valve head that allows the motor to produce slightly more power, while running efficient and smooth. The engine is now capable of producing 18.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In comparison to the 2-valve variant, the motor produces 1.01 bhp and 0.9 Nm more. In addition to that, the 5-speed gearbox has been tweaked to offer better strength and durability, with revised gear ratios for better tractive effort and acceleration, according to Hero MotoCorp.

 

The Xtreme 200S 4V gets twin-LED headlamps with LED DRLs
 

Coming to the other updates, the motorcycle now gets a split-type handlebar along with improved riding ergonomics for better agility and handling. The bike now features a rear tyre hugger, twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs and an LED tail lamp with lights guides for the signature look. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts.

 

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form. We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across Adventure, touring and streetfighter segment for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response. We remain certain that our latest offering— the Xtreme 200S 4V, will further augment the success of this category, establishing a strong connect with our customers.”

 

Moon Yellow is one of the three new dual-tone colour options on offer

 

For cycle parts, the Xtreme 200S 4V is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, accompanied by single-channel ABS. 
 

Hero is offering the Xtreme 200S 4V in three dual-tone shades – Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic and a premium Stealth Edition. On the competition front, the Xtreme 200S 4V rivals the Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Yamaha R15 S.

