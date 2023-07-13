  • Home
Two Upcoming Hero Motorcycles Spied Together!

While the Xtreme 200R 4V will be the successor to the now-discontinued model, the other will be a new sporty commuter that will go up against the TVS Raider
authorBy Janak Sorap
1 mins read
13-Jul-23 06:22 PM IST
Highlights
  • The new Xtreme 200R test mule featured a revised styling with the H-signature LED headlamp
  • The sporty 125 cc commuter test mule featured LED illumination, front disc brake and 6-spoke split-type alloy wheels
  • Both test mules were heavily-camouflaged

We always get a kick everytime we spot a test mule of an upcoming vehicle/s during junket travels or otherwise. This time around, in the pink city of Jaipur, which is also where Hero MotoCorp’s Centre of Innovation and Technology is located, two test mules from the bike maker have been spotted.
 

Hero's upcoming 125 cc sporty commuter will rival the TVS Raider

 

The first one is a sporty 125 cc commuter offering that was spied for the first time last month. From the looks of it, it will be Hero’s fresh offering to rival the TVS Raider, a sporty commuter that has managed to stir up the 125 cc motorcycle segment. The powertrain on Hero is likely to be borrowed from the Glamour 125, that displaces 124.7 cc and is capable of putting out 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Over here, expect the motor to produce slightly more power and torque to match the TVS. Apart from that, the motorcycle features LED lighting all around, a wide fuel tank with recess for the knees, and split-seat design. On the cycle parts, the motorcycle will sport telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, disc-drum setup from braking and split-type alloy wheels.


Also Read: New Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent

Aggressive and butch stance looks good on the new Xtreme 200R 4V

 

The second test mule, we feel, has been spotted for the first time. Sporting a butch and imposing stance with the signature H-shaped LED DRL and LED headlamp is the successor to the now-discontinued Xtreme 200R. Sporting a chiselled bikini fairing with LED turn indicators mounted up top, with prominent tank extensions and a wider profile front tyre, the new Xtreme 200R definitely grabs attention. While not much can be said about the powertrain from this angle, we strongly feel it to be the same 199.6 cc mill from the Xtreme 200S but with a 4-valve head configuration. On the Xtreme 200S, the unit produces 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Expect Hero to tune the motor to churn out more power and torque to align competitively with the rivals. For cycle parts, besides the visible telescopic fork setup, expect the rear to feature a monoshock. For braking, expect a disc setup at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

 

 

Also Read: Analysis: Hero MotoCorp’s Product Push Into Premium Segments

While there is no news by when these two new motorcycles from Hero will break cover, its well known that the company is working on its future product pipeline with multiple launches in 2023. Besides being the ruler of the commuter segment, Hero MotoCorp has clear intentions to penetrate the premium segment in the near future.

