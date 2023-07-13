Two Upcoming Hero Motorcycles Spied Together!

We always get a kick everytime we spot a test mule of an upcoming vehicle/s during junket travels or otherwise. This time around, in the pink city of Jaipur, which is also where Hero MotoCorp’s Centre of Innovation and Technology is located, two test mules from the bike maker have been spotted.



Hero's upcoming 125 cc sporty commuter will rival the TVS Raider

The first one is a sporty 125 cc commuter offering that was spied for the first time last month. From the looks of it, it will be Hero’s fresh offering to rival the TVS Raider, a sporty commuter that has managed to stir up the 125 cc motorcycle segment. The powertrain on Hero is likely to be borrowed from the Glamour 125, that displaces 124.7 cc and is capable of putting out 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Over here, expect the motor to produce slightly more power and torque to match the TVS. Apart from that, the motorcycle features LED lighting all around, a wide fuel tank with recess for the knees, and split-seat design. On the cycle parts, the motorcycle will sport telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, disc-drum setup from braking and split-type alloy wheels.



Aggressive and butch stance looks good on the new Xtreme 200R 4V

The second test mule, we feel, has been spotted for the first time. Sporting a butch and imposing stance with the signature H-shaped LED DRL and LED headlamp is the successor to the now-discontinued Xtreme 200R. Sporting a chiselled bikini fairing with LED turn indicators mounted up top, with prominent tank extensions and a wider profile front tyre, the new Xtreme 200R definitely grabs attention. While not much can be said about the powertrain from this angle, we strongly feel it to be the same 199.6 cc mill from the Xtreme 200S but with a 4-valve head configuration. On the Xtreme 200S, the unit produces 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Expect Hero to tune the motor to churn out more power and torque to align competitively with the rivals. For cycle parts, besides the visible telescopic fork setup, expect the rear to feature a monoshock. For braking, expect a disc setup at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

While there is no news by when these two new motorcycles from Hero will break cover, its well known that the company is working on its future product pipeline with multiple launches in 2023. Besides being the ruler of the commuter segment, Hero MotoCorp has clear intentions to penetrate the premium segment in the near future.