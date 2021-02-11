Honda Africa Twin Gets Android Auto Integration In Europe

Honda has announced that Android Auto is now seamlessly integrated into the Honda Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports models in Europe. Owners of the Africa Twin models in Europe can have Android Auto installed via an update at their local Honda dealer. Android Auto offers Android phone users to access handy features like Google Maps, music and messaging, and other media apps hands-free on the bike's TFT screen. Voice commands through a helmet-mounted Bluetooth system will also help navigate and operate through different apps.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Deliveries Commence In India

(The 2021 Honda Africa Twin is offered in Manual and a DCT variant, like before)

The Africa Twin though isn't the first model from Honda to get Android Auto integration. Last year, Honda announced that the Gold Wing from 2018 and later years could have Android Auto integration. On the Gold Wing update, Honda provided detailed instructions on how owners can install the update themselves using a USB drive. For the Africa Twin Android Auto integration however, owners will have to contact a Honda dealer, and physically take the bike to the dealership to get the update installed.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched In India At ₹ 15.96 Lakh

The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a TFT screen

For the 2021 Honda Africa Twin, Apple CarPlay is standard, and Android Auto integration will soon be offered as a standard feature on future models. So far, there are no details on which model year bikes can have the Android Auto update installed as a retrofit. So far, only Honda Europe has made the announcement, but considering the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has just gone on sale in India, customers here should check with Honda Big Wing dealers when Android Auto will be available, although Apple CarPlay integration is already offered on the new Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.