2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option

The standard Honda Africa Twin will be available in the Pearl Glare White Tricolour paint scheme, which was only available in the Adventure Sports variant.

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin already has been updated to meet Euro 5/BS6 regulations

Highlights

  • White, red and blue shade was only offered in Adventure Sports variant
  • 2021 Honda Africa Twin already meets Euro 5 norms with new engine
  • Bigger 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 102 bhp, 105 Nm

The 2021 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin will get a new colour option for the standard variant. The 'Pearl Glare White Tricolour' colour scheme was previously only available on the higher-spec Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Now the base Africa Twin will also get that colour scheme, in addition to the existing Grand Prix Red and Matte Ballistic Black options. Apparently, more than 70 per cent of Adventure Sports buyers have opted for the red, white and blue 'tricolour' scheme, and Honda has now decided to offer it on the base variant of the Africa Twin as well.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Deliveries Begin In India

t9n126js

The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin already got updated for BS6/Euro 5 with a new engine

The Honda Africa Twin has already received a Euro 5 upgrade with a bigger 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine, which makes 102 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. In India too, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is available on sale, and is now offered in India as well with two gearbox options, a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The engine of the BS6/Euro 5 Africa Twin gets aluminium cylinder sleeves and redesigned engine casings, resulting in more than 2 kg weight loss. The manual transmission model loses 2.5 kg over the outgoing model, while the DCT variant loses 2.2 kg than the previous generation.

Also Read: Honda CBR650R Gets Updated For 2021

0 Comments

The electronics suite of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin has also been updated, with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), now powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine now features four power levels and three levels of electronic engine braking, with seven levels of HSTC. Honda has also added wheelie control with three levels of input. The new touchscreen instrument panel now offers Bluetooth audio as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable riding modes. The dual-channel ABS system offers on-road and off-road settings, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off completely.

