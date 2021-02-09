2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Deliveries Commence In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced deliveries of the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. The new Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available in two new colours options, as well as the choice of both a manual transmission and dual clutch automatic transmission (DTC). Prices begin at ₹ 15.96 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is available in the Darkness Black Metallic colour shade for the manual transmission variant. The range-topping DCT variant is priced at ₹ 17.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is available in Pearl Glare White Tricolor shade.

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin is offered in Manual as well as a DCT variant, like before

The 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is powered by a 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 105 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine now gets lighter aluminium cylinder sleeves and redesigned engine casings. The basic engine architecture has been retained but the bigger engine gets a longer stroke, up from 75.1 mm to 81.5 mm, and the same 92 mm to make for the additional displacement. The 2020 Africa Twin also had the bigger 1,084 cc engine, which replaced the old 999 cc parallel-twin engine.

The engine of the new Africa Twin got a slight bump in displacement last year and makes more power and torque)

Speaking on the delivery commencement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Africa Twin is the most lovable beast by adventure enthusiasts across the globe. The recent win at Dakar rally also celebrates the origin of Africa Twin as an adventure machine developed to conquer the most brutal terrains. Honda TwoWheelers India is proud to offer the latest year model from the global line-up here in India."

A touchscreen instrument panel if offered in the Africa Twin Adventure Sports

The Adventure Sports model gets a bigger fuel tank of 24.5 litres, a taller windscreen and a bigger bashplate. The electronics suite of the Africa Twin Adventure Sports has also been updated, with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), now powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine now features four power levels and three levels of electronic engine braking, with seven levels of HSTC.

The new touchscreen instrument panel now offers Bluetooth audio as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable riding modes. The dual-channel ABS system offers on-road and off-road settings, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off completely.

