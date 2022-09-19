Honda Cars India Could Discontinue 1.5 Diesel To Meet New Emission Norms – Report

Honda’s foray into the diesel-powered segment in India commenced in 2014 with the launch of the Honda City diesel. The sedan debuted a new 1.5-litre diesel engine for India, one which went on to find use across the carmaker’s portfolio of mass-market models over the years. Presently the unit finds use in the new gen 5 Honda City, second-gen Amaze and the WR-V though its days could be numbered. As per a report, Honda could consider dropping the diesel engine altogether as the country moves towards the implementation of newer emission regulations.

Speaking to the Times of India, Honda Cars India CEO, Takuya Tsumura said that it was hard to meet the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) with the diesel with companies in Europe also dropping diesel engines to meet regulations.

The RDE regulations will require carmakers’ models to meet emission targets in real-world conditions as opposed to current laboratory testing.

Of its current three diesel models, only the Honda City and Amaze are expected to soldier on into the next financial year. As per reports, Honda is expected to stop production of the WR-V along with the Gen 4 City and Jazz by March 2023 likely to make room for newer products. These are expected to include a new compact and sub-compact SUV for the market.

With the future of diesel uncertain for the company, the carmaker could further push for the electrification of its cars in India. The company’s first electrified model, the Honda City e:HEV strong hybrid was launched in India earlier this year with reports suggesting that the compact SUV could also be offered with a strong hybrid powertrain when it debuts for the market.