  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Cars India Launches Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

Honda Cars India Launches Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

Honda Cars India Ltd. announces its monsoon service camp, offering complimentary car check-ups, top wash, along with benefits on select parts
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Jun-23 05:41 PM IST
Honda Cars India Launches Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

Honda Cars India has launched a monsoon service camp running from June 19 to June 30, 2023. The service camp will run across all authorised dealership facilities nationwide and will include a complementary comprehensive 32-point car check and top wash aside from other benefits on parts and more. 

 

Honda says that customers will be able to avail of schemes on parts such as Wiper Blade/Rubber, Tyre & Battery, Door Rubber Seal, as well as services like headlamp cleaning, front windshield cleaning, and underbody anti-rust coating. Furthermore, customers can have their cars evaluated for the best exchange price.
 

During the service camp, customers can also avail the opportunity to experience Honda Sensing's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology through test drives of the Honda City model.
 

Talking about the initiative, Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing &amp; Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “As a company that is committed to offering enhanced experience to our customers, our extensive dealer network is geared up to organise this monsoon check-up camp. Supported by trained professionals, the initiative will take care of all necessary checks and ensure a safe and hassle-free driving experience throughout the monsoon season. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail these benefits.”

 

Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL

Related Articles
Honda Elevate vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Honda Elevate vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
18 days ago
Honda Elevate To Skip Hybrid Powertrain Option; To Make The Leap To Full Electrification
Honda Elevate To Skip Hybrid Powertrain Option; To Make The Leap To Full Electrification
19 days ago
Honda Elevate Global Debut LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
Honda Elevate Global Debut LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
20 days ago
Honda Elevate Global Debut Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
Honda Elevate Global Debut Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
20 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now