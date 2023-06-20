Honda Cars India Launches Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

Honda Cars India has launched a monsoon service camp running from June 19 to June 30, 2023. The service camp will run across all authorised dealership facilities nationwide and will include a complementary comprehensive 32-point car check and top wash aside from other benefits on parts and more.

Honda says that customers will be able to avail of schemes on parts such as Wiper Blade/Rubber, Tyre & Battery, Door Rubber Seal, as well as services like headlamp cleaning, front windshield cleaning, and underbody anti-rust coating. Furthermore, customers can have their cars evaluated for the best exchange price.



During the service camp, customers can also avail the opportunity to experience Honda Sensing's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology through test drives of the Honda City model.



Talking about the initiative, Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “As a company that is committed to offering enhanced experience to our customers, our extensive dealer network is geared up to organise this monsoon check-up camp. Supported by trained professionals, the initiative will take care of all necessary checks and ensure a safe and hassle-free driving experience throughout the monsoon season. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail these benefits.”

