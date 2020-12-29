New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Files Patents For Pre-Chamber Ignition System

Pre-chamber ignition system is not new, but the latest patents suggest that Honda will be the first to use the technology on a motorcycle.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The patents show pre-chamber ignition technology which may be used in motorcycles expand View Photos
The patents show pre-chamber ignition technology which may be used in motorcycles

Highlights

  • Pre-chamber ignition technology could be used in a production motorcycle
  • The system uses a smaller chamber to ignite the air-fuel mixture
  • The engine uses a leaner mixture for ignition and helps reduce emissions

Patent filings from Honda reveal that pre-chamber ignition system could be used on a production motorcycle for the first time. The patent images show how the system uses a small chamber that allows the spark plug to ignite the air-fuel mixture before it makes its way to the combustion chamber. The pre-chamber is separated from the combustion chamber by a series of small holes, and these are designed to split the flame front into smaller explosive jets. This feature allows the engine to use a leaner mixture that generates less harmful emissions. Honda's system will help engines meet tightening future emissions regulations.

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech

44rgljns

The pre-chamber is separated from the combustion chamber by a series of small holes, and these are designed to split the flame front into smaller explosive jets.

The pre-chamber technology is now standard on most Formula One engines, but this technology has not been used on motorcycles so far. There are two types of systems in use, active and passive pre-chamber ignition systems. The system used by Honda is an active pre-chamber system and uses a spark plug and fuel injector. Another fuel injector is located on the side of the cylinder head that sprays fuel into the main combustion chamber. The fuel from the pre-chamber is enough to create optimal air-fuel ratio, and speeds up the combustion process, improving efficiency.

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal New Aerodynamic Tail Section

Newsbeep
0 Comments

This is not the first time Honda has dabbled in pre-chamber ignition systems. The Japanese firm developed the CVCC system in the early 1970s. The CVCC, or Compound Vortex Controlled Combustion reached production in the 1970s Honda Civic. And although the system used a carburetor instead of fuel injection, the CVCC featured a pre-chamber, where the spark plug was fitted, and a second, small inlet valve allowed a richer mixture into the pre-chamber than the charge that entered the main combustion chamber. Although Honda's new patent application does not specify which bikes will get the pre-chamber system, it's quite likely that Honda's next generation Fireblade and other high-performance models are likely to receive this technology.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
How Much Data Does Your Connected Car Harvest? 
How Much Data Does Your Connected Car Harvest? 
2021 Arai Quantic Helmet Undergoes ECE 22.06 Testing
2021 Arai Quantic Helmet Undergoes ECE 22.06 Testing
F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Says Ferrari Doesn't 'Devour' Its Drivers
F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Says Ferrari Doesn't 'Devour' Its Drivers
Honda Files Patents For Pre-Chamber Ignition System
Honda Files Patents For Pre-Chamber Ignition System
Aprilia eSR1 Electric Scooter Revealed
Aprilia eSR1 Electric Scooter Revealed
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Ford Says Tesla Cars Compromise On Quality 
Ford Says Tesla Cars Compromise On Quality 
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
What The Volkswagen Polo, Vento Have To Offer
What The Volkswagen Polo, Vento Have To Offer
Bottpower XR9 Carbona Bolt-On Kits For Yamaha Triples Revealed
Bottpower XR9 Carbona Bolt-On Kits For Yamaha Triples Revealed
Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Caught Testing Again; Expected Launch In 2021
Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Caught Testing Again; Expected Launch In 2021
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities