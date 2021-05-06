carandbike logo
search

Honda H'Ness CB350 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 3,400

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has increased the prices of the Honda H'Ness CB350 by up to Rs. 3,405 for the two variants which are on sale currently.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Prices for the Honda H'Ness CB350 now start at Rs. 189,905 (ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
Prices for the Honda H'Ness CB350 now start at Rs. 189,905 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Honda H'Ness CB350 is now costlier by up to Rs. 3,400
  • Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays the same
  • The motorcycle is sold only via Honda's BigWing dealerships

The Honda H'Ness CB350 has done well for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in the last few months. And now the company has increased the prices of the motorcycle for the second time since its launch. Both variants of the Honda H'Ness CB350 get a price hike of ₹ 3,405. The H'Ness CB350 Deluxe variant is now priced at ₹ 189,905 while the Deluxe Pro variant is priced at ₹ 195,905. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The H'Ness CB3350 is sold via Honda's BigWing dealerships.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350; Comparison Review

bpmuluf8

(The H'Ness CB350 has done well in terms of sales for HMSI)

Honda currently has 5 BigWing Topline dealerships which are in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Cochin and Indore, and 18 BigWing dealerships in India. Honda aims to expand the number of BigWing outlets to 50 across India in the next few months. The CB350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The top-spec DLX Pro variant boasts of Honda Smartphone Voice Control System which allows the rider to use a dedicated Honda RoadSync app through which features like alerts on incoming calls, music playback and audio instructions for navigation can be accessed. The top-spec models also get Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Both variants get dual-channel ABS as standard fitment.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Recalled In India Over Gearbox Issues

jkv5159c

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is now up to ₹ 6,000 more expensive than its biggest rival, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, comparing the base models of each bike)

0 Comments

The Deluxe Pro variant of the H'Ness CB350 is now priced similar to the Honda CB350 ₹ Both motorcycles share the same engine and frame, get similar features too. The Honda H'Ness CB350 goes up against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift To Make Global Debut In May
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift To Make Global Debut In May
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
India's Competition Regulator Orders Antitrust Probe Into Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle Business
India's Competition Regulator Orders Antitrust Probe Into Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle Business
Jeff Bezos Spotted Driving Rivian R1T In Blue Origin New Shepard Video 
Jeff Bezos Spotted Driving Rivian R1T In Blue Origin New Shepard Video 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities