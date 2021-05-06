The Honda H'Ness CB350 has done well for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in the last few months. And now the company has increased the prices of the motorcycle for the second time since its launch. Both variants of the Honda H'Ness CB350 get a price hike of ₹ 3,405. The H'Ness CB350 Deluxe variant is now priced at ₹ 189,905 while the Deluxe Pro variant is priced at ₹ 195,905. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The H'Ness CB3350 is sold via Honda's BigWing dealerships.

(The H'Ness CB350 has done well in terms of sales for HMSI)

Honda currently has 5 BigWing Topline dealerships which are in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Cochin and Indore, and 18 BigWing dealerships in India. Honda aims to expand the number of BigWing outlets to 50 across India in the next few months. The CB350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The top-spec DLX Pro variant boasts of Honda Smartphone Voice Control System which allows the rider to use a dedicated Honda RoadSync app through which features like alerts on incoming calls, music playback and audio instructions for navigation can be accessed. The top-spec models also get Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Both variants get dual-channel ABS as standard fitment.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is now up to ₹ 6,000 more expensive than its biggest rival, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, comparing the base models of each bike)

The Deluxe Pro variant of the H'Ness CB350 is now priced similar to the Honda CB350 ₹ Both motorcycles share the same engine and frame, get similar features too. The Honda H'Ness CB350 goes up against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

