Honda H'Ness CB350 Recalled In India Over Gear Issues

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has issued a voluntary recall campaign for the Honda H'Ness CB350. The company says that models manufactured between November 25 and December 12, 2020 may have a different material grade usage in counter shaft, in the 4th gear of the transmission, which may lead to a defect upon extensive running or usage of the motorcycle. However, so far, there are no cases of any failure reported stemming from this issue. The recall will begin from March 23, 2021 and customers with affected bikes will be notified and the issue will be fixed at authorised Honda BigWing workshops free of cost.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Review

(The counterbalanced engine on the H'Ness CB350 makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm)

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is HMSI's modern classic motorcycle in the 350-500 cc motorcycle segment. The CB 350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The top-spec DLX Pro variant boasts of Honda Smartphone Voice Control System which allows the rider to use a dedicated Honda RoadSync app through which features like alerts on incoming calls, music playback and audio instructions for navigation can be accessed. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC), as well as dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Sales Numbers Cross 10,000 Units

(The Honda H'Ness CB 350 gets a slip and assist clutch and a 5-speed gearbox)

It was in February 2021 that Honda reported sales of over 10,000 units of the H'Ness CB350. The DLX variant is priced at ₹ 186,500 while the top-spec DLX Pro variant is priced at ₹ 192,500. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Honda H'Ness CB350 goes up against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.