Honda Motor Company Reveals Future Plans For Electric Two-Wheelers

Honda Motor Company held a press conference on April 23, 2021 where President and Representing Director, Toshihiro Mibe, spoke about the Group's bigger global plans. And a part of that was Honda's focus on electric two-wheelers. He said that the company aims to launch three new EV models by 2024 which will be equivalent to ICE two-wheelers with displacement between 50 cc to 125 cc. The photo shows two scooters and one motorcycle, as the three electric models which will be launched by 2024. The other update was that Honda will launch EVs in the 'fun' segment as well. Which means one can expect Honda to launch sporty, fast electric motorcycles globally in the next few years.

(Honda Motor Co to launch three new electric two-wheelers by 2024)

Toshihiro Mibe also focussed on battery procurement, mobile power pack etc. for Honda products in developed countries, where there is decent demand for EVs. In case of personal mobility, he said that Honda has entered into a consortium with other motorcycle OEMs in Japan and Europe to develop technology standards for swappable batteries. Honda will also focus on establishing a large number of battery-swapping stations and ensuring that they are compatible with EVs of other manufacturers.

(Honda will also launch a high-performance electric motorcycle in the coming years)

Honda has plans of expanding the usage of its Mobile Power Pack to other micro-mobility products such as 'rickshaw' type tricycle taxis, and the company has already began testing these rickshaws in India. This year, Honda will launch two new EVs in Japan, the Gyro e and the Gyro Canopy.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) hasn't been very active in the EV space. With Bajaj and TVS now offering an electric scooter along with other EV players such as Ather Energy, Okinawa, Hero Electric and many more, the electric two-wheeler segment in India is definitely opening up. Recently, Hero MotoCorp announced a partnership with Taiwanese company, Gogoro, to get EVs and battery swapping technology to India.

