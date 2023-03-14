  • Home
  Honda To Launch A New 100 cc Motorcycle Tomorrow; What To Expect

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new 100 cc bike tomorrow, presumably called ‘Shine 100’. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming commuter motorcycle.
carandbike Team
14-Mar-23 02:13 PM IST
New Honda 100 cc motorcycle Teaser 1.jpg
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new 100 cc commuter motorcycle tomorrow. In all probability, it is likely to be called ‘Shine 100’. At present, Honda does not have a 100 cc motorcycle in its portfolio, that can go up against the Hero Splendor, which continues to be the best-selling motorcycle in India. The Honda ‘Shine’ brand has been successful, with the Shine motorcycle being the highest-selling 125 cc bike in India. It has seen success in the rural market as well and launching a new 100 cc motorcycle with frugality as a USP, under the ‘Shine’ brand could prove to be successful for the company. 

Also Read: Honda Teases New 100 cc Motorcycle

 

The Shine 100 is likely to be launched at an attractive price point in order to rival the Hero Splendor and will likely have Honda’s old sloper engine from the 90s, which was frugal and reliable. Expect the bike to get budget features and cycle parts such as telescopic fork up front, twin shock absorbers at the rear, standard drum brakes, optional disc brake and so on. Going by the teasers, the design is expected to be inspired by the Shine 125, with a big headlight, bikini fairing, upright seating position and comfortable seat.

In terms of rivals, the motorcycle will have the Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj Platina 100 and the TVS Radeon in addition to the Hero Splendor. Right now, Honda has the Livo and CD 110 Dream in its portfolio, both 110 cc models, so in terms of pricing, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to be positioned below these two models.

We expect Honda to price the new ‘Shine 100’ to be priced around Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom). 

line