Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 1,47,000 Vehicles In The US Due to Damaged Charging Unit

The affected Kia vehicles include certain EV6 cars manufactured between 2022 and 2024, while Hyundai's recall encompasses certain Ioniq 5 vehicles from the same model years
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 21, 2024

Highlights

  • Hyundai, Kia recall over 1,47,000 US vehicles due to damaged charging units.
  • Affected models include EV6 cars and IONIQ 5 vehicles from 2022 to 2024.
  • Dealers will replace charging control units and update software for free.

Hyundai and Kia are conducting recalls for over 147,000 electric vehicles in the United States due to issues with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of U.S. Kia America has announced the recall of 48,232 vehicles, while Hyundai Motor America is recalling 98,878 vehicles. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues

 

The problem lies with the ICCU, which may become damaged, leading to a failure in charging the 12-volt battery, resulting in a loss of drive power. The affected Kia vehicles include certain EV6 cars manufactured between 2022 and 2024, while Hyundai's recall encompasses certain Ioniq 5 vehicles from the same model years.

To address the issue, Kia and Hyundai have stated that dealers will replace the ICCU and its fuse if necessary and update the ICCU software at no cost to the owners. Kia owners are expected to receive notification letters by mail in late April, while Hyundai owners will be notified by May.

 

Also Read: Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales

 

This recall underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and reliability of electric vehicles. Both Hyundai and Kia are taking proactive measures to rectify the problem and ensure the continued satisfaction of their customers.

 

