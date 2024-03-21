Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 1,47,000 Vehicles In The US Due to Damaged Charging Unit

Hyundai and Kia are conducting recalls for over 147,000 electric vehicles in the United States due to issues with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of U.S. Kia America has announced the recall of 48,232 vehicles, while Hyundai Motor America is recalling 98,878 vehicles.

The problem lies with the ICCU, which may become damaged, leading to a failure in charging the 12-volt battery, resulting in a loss of drive power. The affected Kia vehicles include certain EV6 cars manufactured between 2022 and 2024, while Hyundai's recall encompasses certain Ioniq 5 vehicles from the same model years.

To address the issue, Kia and Hyundai have stated that dealers will replace the ICCU and its fuse if necessary and update the ICCU software at no cost to the owners. Kia owners are expected to receive notification letters by mail in late April, while Hyundai owners will be notified by May.

This recall underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and reliability of electric vehicles. Both Hyundai and Kia are taking proactive measures to rectify the problem and ensure the continued satisfaction of their customers.