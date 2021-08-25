Hyundai i20 N Line Bookings Open

The highly anticipated Hyundai i20 N Line has been finally unveiled and it's essentially a sportier avatar of the i20 premium hatchback. It marks the entry-point of Hyundai's N Line division in India and is being offered only on the range-topping 1.0-litre GDI Turbo iMT and DCT iteration. Now Hyundai is yet to announce the prices of the i20 N Line but has started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, and it will be sold only through Hyundai's outlets.

The Hyundai i20 N Line looks sporty on the inside as well.

Updates on the N Line are limited to cosmetic modifications giving it a racy and sporty demeanor, while it also gets a recalibrated steering geometry to offer better feedback and 30 per cent stiffer suspension setup. The front end gets a new cascading grille with matte black elements and the N Line logo. Then the aesthetics are underlined by a new, more muscular front bumper with sharp lines and edges going with its sporty look. And there are sportier alloy wheels and sleek side skirts as well complementing the diffuser on the front bumper. Dimension-wise, the i20 N Line will remain identical to the regular i20. The overall length remains at 3,995 mm, a width of 1,775 mm, and a height of 1,505 mm. The wheelbase of the car will stand unchanged at 2,580 mm.

The Hyundai i20 N Line will come in 6 body colour options, including 2 dual-tone paint schemes

Now similarly, the updates on the inside match the cars sporty exterior. You get an all-black cabin with black upholstery on the seats and you can see red dual stitching on all soft surfaces as well. The new flat-bottom steering wheel too is wrapped in leather and has the same red stitching and finally you have prominent N Line badging on the seats, N inspired gear knob and Aluminium pedals among others. The feature list is identical to the standard i20 Turbo's range-topping Asta trim with creature comforts like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai's Bluelink connected car technology, premium Bose surround sound system, wireless charging, auto climate control, cruise control and ambient lighting among others.

In terms of safety features, the new i20 N Line also comes with disc brakes for all four wheels, electronic stability control, hill assist control and vehicle stability management. Other features include - 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency stop light, ISOFIX, rear parking camera with sensors and seat belt reminder among others. The Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder GDi turbo petrol engine tuned to churn out 118 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500 - 4,000 rpm. As already mentioned, transmission options will include a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The DCT version does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.9 seconds.