Hyundai i20 N Spied Testing In India

We were the first to tell you that Hyundai is bringing its N brand to India and it looks like the company is planning to do it, this year itself. We sound confident about it because well, the i20 N was just caught testing in the country and yes, it excites us to no end to know that the car will soon make its way to the country. All N badged cars are the higher performance versions of the production models they use as their base. The plan for India is two-pronged though, given that India remains a price sensitive market - and also the limited demand for hard core performance cars. And so while some N cars will be brought in to create a flutter and build image, they may not be sold through the regular retail channel. Those cars will help build aspiration and instead Hyundai will eye volumes from what it calls the N-Line range of products.

The i20 N was caught on the streets of Chennai, and what give it away is the dual exhaust which we can see clearly. The i20 N will also come with a new sporty body kit, larger wheels and of course upgraded brakes. While the front of the car in these spy shots is not very visible, the profile picture gives us a look at the wheels which appear to be larger than the 15-inch and 16-inch tyres that the current car gets. The i20 N for Europe comes with 18-inch alloy wheels.

The i20 N in fact was showcased in October 2020. The front is dominated by the front bumper with a larger air intake for the turbo engine. The wide radiator grille with N logo features a unique pattern inspired by a chequered flag, underlining the all-new i20 N's racetrack capability. Below the grille, a lip spoiler featuring Tomato Red accents further enhances the model's performance-oriented design. This colour extends to the new side skirt and the rear, emphasising its width. Meanwhile, unique side sills reinforce the link between the front and rear of the car.

The European-spec i20N comes with a top speed of 230 kmph

The European-spec i20 N is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged GDi engine with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine is the first of a new generation to feature in a European Hyundai model, and delivers a maximum output of 201 bhp and a maximum torque of 275 Nm. With 1,190 kg of weight just as the i20 Coupe WRC, the power-to-weight ratio is one of the best in class. The all-new i20 N delivers a maximum speed of 230 kmph, and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

Image Courtesy: Team-bhp.com

