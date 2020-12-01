Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings

Hyundai India had launched the new generation of the i20 hatchback in the country last month and we had told you that the company had received 20,000 bookings for the car already. Well, the bookings number has now crossed the 25,000 mark. The Hyundai i20 was launched at ₹ 6.80 lakh and the premium hatchback comes with a lot more tech and of course powertrain options.

The Hyundai i20 is available in 4 variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) and in 3 engine options. Given that the i20 is launched ahead of the festive season, it becomes extremely important for the company to get such numbers because, that is effectively a boost in terms of sales.

The i20 has been a strong seller for the company, and the new generation looks to add more value to the customers. The company has already announced that it will have the lowest cost of ownership in the segment, a claim that we wait to hear from people who buy the car.

The new-gen i20 is the most safest iteration of the car yet

There are three engine options on the table - a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While a manual gearbox will be available with both the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel, the 1.0 turbo will only get an intelligent manual transmission option.

The i20 comes with a whole bunch of features including sunroof

The Hyundai i20 comes packed to the gills with features and a bunch of segment first features as well. It comes with Bluelink connectivity now, which makes it a connected car, the first in the segment. There are 50 features that are on offer and yes, we've seen this on the Verna, Creta, Elantra and many other cars from the Hyundai stable. It comes with rear AC vents, climate control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and even a sunroof, which is a first in segment feature offering.



