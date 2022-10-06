Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Will Have A Range Of More Than 600 Km

Hyundai has announced that its incoming Ioniq 6 electric car will have more than 600 km of range. It has managed to record 614 km of range on a single charge according to the WLTP standard which is the standard used in Europe.

The Ioniq 6 will be going on sale in Europe later this year and will also arrive in North America in 2023. It also has a drag coefficient of 0.21 which makes it one of the most aerodynamically efficient cars in the world.

Hyundai has also optimised the design of the car for the best possible aerodynamic efficiency. It has active air flaps wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoilers and wheel gap reducers.

“We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment,” said Byung Hon Min, the head of total vehicle performance development at Hyundai Motor Company.

“Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment,” he added.

The car gets two battery options — one a 53 kWh unit which is standard and a long-range one which gets a 77.4 kWh battery. It is the long-range one which gets 614 km of range as per WLTP. The car will also be offered in an all-wheel-drive configuration.

Hyundai says the car will have 325 bhp of power and 605 nm of torque. It will have a 0-100 kmph of 5.1 seconds. It will also support DC fast charging at 350 kW with a 10-80 per cent time of just 18 minutes.

For India, there is no announcement for the Ioniq 6, but Hyundai has said that it will be launching the Ioniq 5 in India and will even manufacture it. Hyundai’s subsidiary Kia has also launched the Kia EV6 in India which is based on the Ioniq 5.