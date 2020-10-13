Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At ₹ 5.87 Lakh

The higher spec Santro Sportz CNG variant has now been discontinued and these new variants are based on the Magna trim, while the Sportz Executive variant gets some added features.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Santro CNG gets 2 trims- Magna Executive and Sportz Executive
  • It gets the same 1.1-litre engine with a five-speed manual transmission.
  • The Sportz Executive variant gets added features and a touchscreen system

Hyundai has launched two new CNG variants of the Santro in India- Magna Executive and Sportz Executive. The Hyundai Santro Magna Executive CNG variant has been priced at ₹ 5.87 lakh while the Sportz Executive CNG trim has been priced at ₹ 6.00 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The higher spec Hyundai Santro Sportz CNG variant has now been discontinued with the new update in its line-up. Essentially, both the new variants are based on the Magna trim, the Sportz Executive variant gets some added features.

vbkdh3eo

The Hyundai Santro Sportz Executive gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation.

Speaking of the features, the Magna Executive CNG variant is identical to the Mangna CNG trim. It is equipped with a two-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity option and two speakers. Then, there is the roof mounted antenna, manual HVAC, and steering mounted audio and phone controls. In addition to these features, the Sportz executive variant gets power adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, day / night inner rear view mirror and the two-din audio system is replaced with a 7.0-inch touchscreen units that supports navigation and Bluetooth Connectivity. Auto. That said, the Sports Executive CNG trim doesn't get features like front fog lamps, keyless entry, Rear Speakers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay which were available in the Sportz variant. On the safety front, it continues to get features like driver side airbag, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) central locking, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and speed alert system.

6had3js8

The Hyundai Santro CNG gets the same 1.1-litre, four-cylinder engine.

Under the hood, it gets the same 1.1-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol engine that puts out 58 bhp 85 Nm of peak torque when running on CNG while the same engine churns out 67 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque in the petrol guise. The CNG variants also miss out on the five-speed AMT transmission that the petrol powertrain get. The CNG engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The Hyundai Santro CNG will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio and WagonR 1.0 in the market.

