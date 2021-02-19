I Will Launch An Electric Tractor In March 2021: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

Hot on the heels of the launch of a launch of the first CNG Tractor in the country, Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari today announced that in the month of March, he will launch an all-new electric tractor in the country. Speaking at the launch of the 'Go Electric' Campaign, Gadkari said that "I'll be launching an electric tractor in the next 15 days." While he didn't give any indication about what the new tractor will be like or its make, we wait to get further updates on this.

It was in December 2020, that Sonalika Tractors launched the first all-electric tractor in the country - the Tiger. The tractor has been designed in Europe and developed in-house. The Tiger Electric is powered by a state-of-the-art IP67 compliant 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery and the company states that it constitutes one-fourth of the running costs when compared the traditionally used diesel.

The Tiger Electric tractor can be fully charged using a regular home charging point in 10 hours. The German design motor ensures 100 per cent torque availability at all times. The company has launched the tractor at an introductory price of ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tiger Electric offers a top speed of 24.93 kmph and a battery backup of 8 hours while operating with 2 tonne trolley. As an option, the company is also offering a fast charging system with which the Tiger Electric could be charged in just 4 hours.

While Gadkari did not specify the make of the all-electric tractor, we wait to know more about it ahead of its launch

