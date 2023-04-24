  • Home
Indian Army’s Old Military Gypsies Get Converted Into EVs

The retro-fitted Gypsies were showcased at the Army Commanders Conference
24-Apr-23 02:21 PM IST
  • Indian Army Cell collaborated with IIT-Delhi and a startup named Tadpole Projects
  • The vehicle conversion process includes removing the engine, fuel tank, exhaust, and other related components
  • The fitments include a PMS motor (Permanent Magnetic Synchronisation) with an LFP battery (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate)

We all have grown up seeing the Maruti Gypsy as an established and essential part of the Indian Armed Forces. And while the fleet is slowly depleting, a small batch of Gypsies seems to have made a comeback in the EV form. The Indian Army Cell showcased the retrofitted EV Gypsies at the Army Commanders Conference in Delhi. These old Maruti Gypsies were made electric when the Indian Army Cell came together with IIT-Delhi and a startup named Tadpole Projects. The Army Commanders Conference (ACC) is an apex-biannual event and an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in important policy decisions for the Indian Army. 

According to the website of Tadpole Projects, the startup does the work, which includes removing the engine and converting the vehicle into an electric one. It said it adds seven years to the life of the vehicle, two years of warranty on the motor, and a five- or three-year warranty on the battery, which is extendable up to 5-7 years. The startup was founded by Jawad Khan in 2020.

 

The vehicle conversion process includes removing the engine, fuel tank, exhaust, and other related components. The fitments include a PMS motor (Permanent Magnetic Synchronisation) with an LFP battery (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate). The collaboration between the Indian Army, IIT-Delhi, and Tadpole projects highlights the potential for solutions to emerge when different sectors come together.

 

With Inputs from ANI 

