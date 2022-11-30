  • Home
  • News
  • India State Retailers To Marginally Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices From Tuesday

India State Retailers To Marginally Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices From Tuesday

India's top fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp will marginally cut petrol and diesel prices from Tuesday.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 04:26 PM IST
India State Retailers To Marginally Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices From Tuesday banner

India's top fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp will marginally cut petrol and diesel prices from Tuesday, according to a notification sent to dealers, reflecting a decline in global oil prices.

A liter of petrol in New Delhi will cost 96.32 rupees  ($1.16), while diesel will be sold at 89.24 rupees, the notification showed. At present, a liter of petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees and a liter of diesel at 89.62 rupees.

Indian state fuel retailers IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp dominate the local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem. The companies could not be reached for comment outside office hours.

This is the first revision in retail prices of petrol and diesel since late May, when the federal government cut taxes on the two fuels to shield customers from high global prices and rein in inflation.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
India State Retailers To Marginally Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices From Tuesday
India State Retailers To Marginally Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices From Tuesday
3 days ago
India State Retailers To Marginally Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices From Tuesday
India State Retailers To Marginally Cut Petrol, Diesel Prices From Tuesday
23 days ago
Gang Blockade Cripples Haiti Fuel Supplies, Hospitals Prepare To Close
Gang Blockade Cripples Haiti Fuel Supplies, Hospitals Prepare To Close
2 months ago
Petrol And Diesel Prices To Be Reduced In Maharashtra From July 15
Petrol And Diesel Prices To Be Reduced In Maharashtra From July 15
5 months ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line