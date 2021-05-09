carandbike logo
India's March Crude Imports Edge Up But Pandemic Concerns Loom

India's annual crude imports fell nearly 13% in the fiscal year 2020/21 to 198.11 million tonnes, its lowest in six years as refiners cut crude processing as COVID-19 destroyed fuel demand.

By  Reuters | Published:

India's annual crude imports fell nearly 13% in the fiscal year 2020/21 to 198.11 million tonnes

India's oil imports in March rose from the previous month, buoyed by an upturn in economic activity that could take a knock again because of renewed lockdowns in the world's third-largest crude importer.

Crude imports rose 7.3% from February to 18.26 million tonnes, data on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed, although imports were still down about 6.5% year on year.

Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, said the small slide in imports year on year in March could be attributed to a surge in crude prices.

"Indian oil demand recovery needs longer than 12 months to reach pre-pandemic levels," she said.

Also Read: India Offers To Lift Regular Saudi Oil Volumes In June After May Cuts: Sources

Looking ahead, preliminary data showed Indian state refiners' local fuel sales in April declined due to state-level restrictions aimed at stemming a rampant second wave of coronavirus infections.

Imports of oil products in March rose about 8.8% to 4.10 million tonnes year on year, while exports were up 2.5% to 6.08 million tonnes.

K. Ravichandran, deputy chief rating officer at ICRA, said imports in 2021/22 could match the previous year's level or, in a worst case scenario, could see a marginal slide.

Also Read: Oil Climbs Nearly 2% As Travel Seen Rising

Diesel exports in March jumped 45.5% from the preceding month and up 3.7% year on year.

Asia's third-biggest economy imports and exports refined fuels as it holds surplus refining capacity.

