  • Home
  • News
  • India's MRF Reports Q3 Profit Jump On Softer Raw Material Prices, Solid Demand

India's MRF Reports Q3 Profit Jump On Softer Raw Material Prices, Solid Demand

MRF's total expenses rose 14% to 53.81 billion rupees, nearly half of the increase in the first six months of the current fiscal year.
authorBy Reuters
27-Feb-23 05:45 PM IST
MRF logo

Indian tyremaker MRF reported a 16% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, as raw material prices eased and a pickup in economic activity led to higher demand for its now-pricier tyres. Standalone profit from continuing operations was 1.69 billion rupees ($20.46 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing. MRF's total expenses rose 14% to 53.81 billion rupees, nearly half of the increase in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

 

Revenue from operations rose about 15% to 55.35 billion rupees.

 

Profits at tyremakers have climbed as raw material prices pulled back from Russia-Ukraine war-induced highs. They also benefited from tyre price increases that were implemented last year to cushion the hit from a surge in rubber prices.

 

MRF's rivals Apollo Tyres and JK Tyre & Industries also reported upbeat quarterly earnings earlier this month.

 

Demand from carmakers has improved as affluent Indians continue to buy big-ticket products, despite high inflation, while a rebound in economic activity led to higher sales from end-users.

 

India's top automakers, such as Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors, reported a double-digit rise in sales of commercial vehicles and utility vehicles in January, after posting solid profits for the October-December quarter.

 

MRF also reappointed Arun Mammen as its managing director for five years with effect April 1. Mammen, 57, has been on the MRF board since 1990 and became MD in 2004.

 

The company, which started as a toy balloon manufacturing business a year before India's independence, also declared an interim dividend of three rupees per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Related Articles
Indian Tyre Maker MRF Misses September Quarter Profit Estimates As Input Costs Weigh: Report
Indian Tyre Maker MRF Misses September Quarter Profit Estimates As Input Costs Weigh: Report
3 months ago
Indian Tyre Maker MRF Misses September Quarter Profit Estimates As Input Costs Weigh: Report
Indian Tyre Maker MRF Misses September Quarter Profit Estimates As Input Costs Weigh: Report
4 months ago
Gaurav Gill Announces Entry To WRC 2 With MRF
Gaurav Gill Announces Entry To WRC 2 With MRF
5 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2019 Maruti Suzuki
Swift VXI BS IV
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
5.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,982
Mahindra First Choice, Mandawali Fazalpur, New Delhi
2012 Honda City 1.5 V AT
2012 Honda
City 1.5 V AT
  • 54,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
4.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line