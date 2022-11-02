It's 'Fast & The Furious' Meets 'War' In Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' With Loads Of Action For Petrolheads

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The Indian actor is one of the biggest movie stars in the world with an enviable following. Khan turns 57 today and the euphoria surrounding his birthday is even bigger this year with the teaser launch of his next outing 'Pathaan'. The teaser has already amassed over 8.4 million views and counting and promises a whole lot of high-octane action sequences. There's plenty of action promised and we reckon it will entice the petrolheads as well with plenty of stunt sequences. In fact, the teaser looks a whole lot like the 'Fast & The Furious' series meets 'War' and let's just say we aren't complaining.

Also Read: What Drives The Badshah? The Cars In Shah Rukh Khan's Garage

The Pathaan teaser has been released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

The 1:24 second-long teaser shows a Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200 blowing up, a Hummer H3, hand-to-hand combat over a trailer, and a chase sequence on ice over motorcycles. And yes, there are plenty of bombs, missiles and grenades thrown in for that big screen experience. The teaser ends with SRK strapped onto a jet pack. Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his work on Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bang Bang, and War among others, the SRK starter has plenty of explosions, hand-to-hand combat, somersaults, more explosions, slo-mo walks, and some more explosions.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The movie is slated for release on January 25, 2023, and will be centred around Khan's character called Pathaan, who is said to be a spy for the country.

Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Pulled Off His Own Stunt In The Hyundai Santro

SRK's Pathaan is slated for release on January 25, 2023

While the movie promises plenty of wheel-to-wheel action, SRK is known to have a more luxurious set of cars in his garage. Starting from his most recent acquisition, the 57-year-old recently brought home the Mercedes-Maybach S 580. He also owns the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S 350d, previous-generation Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Rolls Royce Phantom, and Bentley Continental GT.

The actor also owns a Hyundai Creta, gifted to him by the automaker along with the first-generation Santro and Santro Xing, a car he endorsed for the longest time. He continues to be the brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India.