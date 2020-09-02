Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped

Historic Italian motorcycle brand Garelli has announced a new addition to its line of Ciclone electric mopeds, with the addition of a new model, the Garelli Ciclone E4. The Garelli Ciclone line-up of electric mopeds previously consisted of rather low-powered 2 kW electric mopeds, but the new Ciclone E4 doubles its power to 4 kW (around 5.36 bhp). The rear hub motor provides maximum torque of 160 Nm and the Ciclone E4 has a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. The top speed can also be restricted to help the Garelli Ciclone E4 fit into lower moped classes that don't require a motorcycle licence.

Also Read: Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Reveals Electric Mopeds

The Garelli Ciclone E4 electric moped has a claimed top speed of 70 kmph

With full performance, and top speed of 70 kmph, the range will be limited to 70 km on a single charge. With reduced speed, the Garelli Ciclone E4 can reach a maximum range of 110 km on a single charge, with a 2 kWh battery pack. The 35 Ah lithium-ion battery recharges in 6 to 8 hours on a conventional outlet and rapid charging reduces the wait time to only 45 minutes. The 12 kg battery is removable, so owners can remove the battery to charge it in the comfort of their homes.

Also Read: Vin Diesel Stars In Yadea Electric Scooter Ad

The Garelli Ciclone's step through aluminium tubular frame is reminiscent of early mopeds from the 1970s and '80s. The upside down front fork, rear monoshock and front disc brake give the Ciclone E4 more of a motorcycle look and feel, although its proportions and small 13-inch wheels leave no doubt that it's a moped after all. The base Ciclone E4 weighs only 80 kg and can accommodate a passenger with load bearing capacity of up to 150 kg. Priced at 4,500 Euros (approximately ₹ 3.9 lakh), Garelli has dealers all over Europe where the Ciclone E4 will be offered on sale.

The Kelvinator Avanti Garelli 50 cc moped was sold in India during the mid and late 1980s

Originally founded in 1919, Garelli was well-known for its scooters and light motorcycles. The company was forced to shut down in 1987, but the brand was revived in 2018 as an electric bike company, manufacturing electric scooters and bicycles. For India, the Garelli brand has a connection dating back to the 1980s, when Kelvinator introduced the Avanti Garelli moped with a 50 cc, two-stroke engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.