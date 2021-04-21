Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition Unveiled

Jaguar has added a new Black Edition in the I-Pace range for the SE and HSE variants. The Black package adds a dark, glossy finish to the grille, mirror caps, window surrounds, and rear badges, while the 20-inch, five-spoke wheels are finished a gloss black look as well. And even the Black Badge Edition is available in all body colours that you generally see on the Jaguar I-Pace. On the inside, there are Ebony leather sports seats and a matching headliner. The cabin trim is finished in gloss black. A full panoramic roof and privacy glass are also part of the package.

Also Read: 2021 Jaguar F-Pace Facelift Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Begin From May

The alloy wheels are also finished in gloss black.

Needless to say, mechanically the Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition remains unchanged. It is powered by electric motors making a total of 390 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. There's an 11-kilowatt on-board charger and 100-kilowatt DC fast charger. According to Jaguar, the base version of the I-Pace can cover 286.2 miles or 460.6 km on a charge. The SE Black brings down this figure to 279.9 miles or 450.5 km, and the HSE Black offers 279.0 miles or 449 km of rang on a full.

Also Read: 2021 Jaguar F-Pace Unveiled; Gets A New Mild-Hybrid Engine

Interior is also finished in a similar fashion.

Jaguar had also introduced the Black Badge edition recently and the new I-Pace's Black edition follows up on the same styling language. The theme is largely the same by adding lots of glossy, dark accents to the sports car. Deliveries of fhe standard Jaguar I-Pace will start in May this year and we expect Jaguar to introduce the I-Pace Black Edition in our market soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.