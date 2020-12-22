New Cars and Bikes in India
Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Rival Tesla Model X: Report

The J-Pace will have an estimated range of 482 kilometres which should make it a favourable rival to the Tesla Model X.

Sahil Gupta
Jaguar could be converted to a fully electric car brand in the next few years expand View Photos
Jaguar could be converted to a fully electric car brand in the next few years

Highlights

  • The J-Pace is being designed to take on the Tesla Model X
  • It will likely have a 482 kilometre range thanks to 100 kWh batteries
  • The J-Pace will join the I-Pace and F-Pace
TheTesla Model X has been the only electric SUV to , then its days as the king of the ring are numbered. According to a report by Auto Express, Jaguar is readying an electric SUV called the J-Pace that will be a direct rival to the Tesla Model X. 

This comes in the wake of the Thierry Bollore taking over the reins at Jaguar who intends to turn Jaguar into a fully electric brand competing with the likes of Tesla and Polestar. 

"Auto Express understands that one of Bollore's first acts as chairman will see the company evolve into a fully electric brand, moving to compete directly with the likes of Tesla and Polestar," said the report.

529dl4v

The upcoming Jaguar XJ electric was teased earlier this year

While there are no details about the vehicle, it is likely, this electric SUV will be based on the same MLA architecture that will be the basis for the next-generation Jaguar XJ and Range Rover. This platform has been tuned to be dynamic so that it can handle petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrain. 

Jaguar has invested over a billion pounds in the Castle Bromwich facility which is dedicated to electric vehicles. It will be likely home for the J-Pace. 

The J-Pace will have an estimated range of 482 kilometres which should make it a favourable rival to the Tesla Model X. The MLA platform can also handle huge batteries - batteries as big as 100 kWh which should make it quite attractive. 

1ll92od

Currently the company has just the I-Pace EV in its all-electric portfolio  

Jaguar's design chief had earlier told Auto Express that he would like to make a smaller Jaguar which is more efficient. This could be a harbinger of something. 
0 Comments

"I think reflecting on what's happening around the world, I would love to do cars which are smaller, more efficient and have all the inherent values of a Jaguar, which are a beautiful thing to look at, with a fantastic interior, and are just great to drive," said Julian Thompson, Jaguar's chief designer to Auto Express. 

