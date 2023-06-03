  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Previews Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology

Jeep Previews Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology

Jeep says it will reveal more details on its off-road driving tech in the coming months.
authorBy Carandbike Team
03-Jun-23 06:43 PM IST
Jeep Grand Cherokee autonomous tech test mules.jpg
Highlights
  • New tech to offer hands-free capabilities on off-road trails
  • Tech equipped to two Grand Cherokee that navigated the MOAB trails
  • More details to be shared in the coming months

Jeep has provided a glimpse at its new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tailored specifically for off-road driving. Under the guidance of Neda Cvijetic, Head of AI & Autonomous Driving at Stellantis, a team recently conducted tests in Moab, Utah, using two Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs equipped with the prototype technology.
 

The short video provides a brief look at what could be expected from future Jeep models. The video shows the test mules being operated on the off-road trails at MOAB not only in hands-free mode but also with the driver not in the vehicle. The latter featured the user maintaining visual over the car from its vicinity along with using a handheld device paired with the vehicle.
 

Brief video shows the vehicle being driven with hands off the steering wheel on the trail.

 

Jeep says that the new technology is aimed at enhancing the off-roading experiences of both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers aside from providing greater support in everyday driving conditions.

 

"We are thrilled to introduce these advanced off-road driving systems, which will elevate the Jeep brand's off-road capability to new heights. By integrating these features and technologies, we aim to enable more customers in various countries around the world to join and enjoy the adventure of off-roading. These systems will have practical applications both on and off the trail, addressing a wide range of driving conditions," said Christian Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand.
 

Video also previews self drive tech with no driver in the car

 

The carmaker has said that it will provide more details on its new autonomous off-road driving systems later in the year.


 

Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

Related Articles
Jeep India Commences Summer Service Camp For Customers
Jeep India Commences Summer Service Camp For Customers
22 days ago
carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year
1 month ago
Jeep Teases Five New Easter Safari Concepts Ahead Of April Debut
Jeep Teases Five New Easter Safari Concepts Ahead Of April Debut
2 months ago
2023 Annual Easter Jeep Safari: Jeep Teases Two Wrangler-Based Concepts
2023 Annual Easter Jeep Safari: Jeep Teases Two Wrangler-Based Concepts
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre for sale

2017 Mahindra Scorpio

wishlist
  • 49,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.1
10
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now