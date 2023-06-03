Jeep Previews Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology

Jeep has provided a glimpse at its new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tailored specifically for off-road driving. Under the guidance of Neda Cvijetic, Head of AI & Autonomous Driving at Stellantis, a team recently conducted tests in Moab, Utah, using two Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs equipped with the prototype technology.



The short video provides a brief look at what could be expected from future Jeep models. The video shows the test mules being operated on the off-road trails at MOAB not only in hands-free mode but also with the driver not in the vehicle. The latter featured the user maintaining visual over the car from its vicinity along with using a handheld device paired with the vehicle.



Brief video shows the vehicle being driven with hands off the steering wheel on the trail.

Jeep says that the new technology is aimed at enhancing the off-roading experiences of both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers aside from providing greater support in everyday driving conditions.

"We are thrilled to introduce these advanced off-road driving systems, which will elevate the Jeep brand's off-road capability to new heights. By integrating these features and technologies, we aim to enable more customers in various countries around the world to join and enjoy the adventure of off-roading. These systems will have practical applications both on and off the trail, addressing a wide range of driving conditions," said Christian Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand.



Video also previews self drive tech with no driver in the car

The carmaker has said that it will provide more details on its new autonomous off-road driving systems later in the year.





Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar