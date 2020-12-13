New Cars and Bikes in India
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday

Ashwin Datta won two out of three races in the Formula LGB4 class on Sunday, while Amir Sayed won both races of the day in the JK Tyre Novice Cup, taking his total count of wins to six over the weekend.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
Ashwin Datta, Vishnu Prasad and Sandeep Kumar bagged multiple podiums over the weekend expand View Photos
Ashwin Datta, Vishnu Prasad and Sandeep Kumar bagged multiple podiums over the weekend

Highlights

  • Datta won 2 races in FLGB4 and crashed with Vishnu Prasad in the 3rd race
  • FLGB4's final race result from Saturday was revised & Datta lost a win
  • Amir Sayed won all six races in the JK Tyre Novice Cup over the weekend

The 2020 JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC) saw Ashwin Datta and Amir Sayed dominate the proceedings, taking the momentum forward from Saturday. Dark Don Racing driver Datta overcame a crash to take two wins out of three races in the Formula LGB4 class, while Sayed continued his domination in the Novice Cup. The 23rd edition of the JKNRC was held at the newly paved Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

Also Read: JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup On Saturday

In the FLGB4 class, Chennai's Ashwin Datta cashed in on his chances to seal the top position in two races. However, the day started with several hurdles for the racer as the placings had changed for the first race in the morning. This was due to a revised result for Saturday's final race that Datta won. The revised result was announced after protests and official observation and saw Sarosh Hataria declared as the winner, while Datta was placed 12th.

k3uc3be8

On the podium - Winners of Race 3 - Raghul Rangasamy, Sarosh Hataria and Sandeep Kumar

Nevertheless, Datta made a clean start in the morning to win the first race of the day and followed up with yet another win in the second race. He was set to take his third win in the third and final race and was leading until the penultimate lap. However, Team MSport drivers Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy were breathing down his neck. Prasad attempted a pass on Turn 6 over Datta and made contact with the latter's car, ending the run for both drivers. As a result, Raghul was promoted to P1 and claimed the win, followed by Sarosh and Sandeep on the podium.

Newsbeep

Speaking about the incident, Ashwin Datta said, "It was disappointing not to win the third after all the hard work." Meanwhile, the incident left Vishnu Prasad with an injured right wrist.

5880ckr4

On the podium - Novice Cup Race 2 Winners - Amir Sayed, Dhruvin Gajjar and Dhruv Tyagi

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Kottayam's Amir Sayed once again showed his impressive pace and did not put a foot wrong in both races on Sunday. The driver won both races taking his total victories to six over the weekend.

In addition, MSport driver Mira Erda was declared the best woman performer of the weekend, while Anushriya Gulati of Ahura Racing was the best woman performer in the novice category.

7p3phn5k

L-R: Mira Erda was declared best woman performer of the weekend, and Anushriya Gulata was the best woman performer in the novice category

Provisional Results:

JKNRC Formula LGB4 (14 laps):

Race 1:
1. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 19:28m450s; 2. Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 19:30m899a; 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) 19:34m378s

Race 2 (15 laps):
1. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 21:30m683s; 2.Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) 21:31m609s; 3. Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 21:31m904s

Race 3 (15 laps):
1. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) 19:45m015s; 2. Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing) 19:53m200s; 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Momentum Motorsports) 19:53m487s

Saturday Final Race (revised):
1. Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing) 22:14m932s; 2.Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 22:15m018s; 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) 22:20m446s

JK Tyre Novice Cup:

Race 1 (10 laps):
1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 18:24m277s; 2. Karthikeyan Chandrasekar (Avalanche Racing) 18:31m482s; 3. Dhruv Gajjar (DTS Racing) 18:31m914s

Race 2 (10 laps):

0 Comments

1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 14:54m496s; 2. Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing) 14:59m409s; 3. Dhruv Tyagi (Momentum Motorsport) 15:01m302s

