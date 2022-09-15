Keeway K300 N, K300 R Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.65 Lakh

Keeway India has continued to expand its range of two-wheelers in India with the launch of the new K300 twins. The K300 N is priced from Rs 2.65 lakh and is a street naked while the K300 R follows a faired sport bike design and is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both motorcycles share the same 292cc engine and are the company’s thirds and fourth motorcycles to be offered in India following the K-Light 250V and V302C. Bookings for the two motorcycles are now open with deliveries to commence from the end of September.

The prices for the motorcycles are as follows:

Keeway K300 N Keeway K300 R Matte White - Rs. 2,65,000 Glossy White - Rs. 2,99,000 Matte Red - Rs. 2,75,000 Glossy Red - Rs. 3,10,000 Matte Black - Rs. 2,85,000 Glossy Black - Rs. 3,20,000

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “I am happy to launch the all-new K300 N and K300 R, we are assured that these two splendid machines will exhilarate the consumers with their stunning looks and performance. These Twin motorcycles are sure to resonate with the young Indian motorcyclist looking for a sub 300 cc motorcycle unique in design and fun to ride.”

The Keeway K300 N follows an aggressive street naked design and is available in matt colour finishes

Unlike the 250V and V302C cruiser and bobber, the K300 siblings use single-cylinder engines to the former two V-Twin units. The 292cc engine develops an identical 27 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm in both models. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Both motorcycles also get standard front and rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS.

Both motorcycles are sprung by a 37mm USD fork up front with a monoshock at the rear. Both motorcycles also get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard with a 110/70 section tyre up front and 140/60 unit at the rear. The K300 R with its sport bike design sits closer to the ground with a 135mm ground clearance and also gets a lower 780mm seat height as compared to the K300 N’s 795mm.

The K300 R sits in the sport bike segment and is mechanically identical to the K300 N

The K300 R is the longer and taller bike of the two though both sit on identical wheelbases. Both K300 models are available in three colour options – White, Red and Black – with the difference coming in the finish. While the K300 R gets a gloss finish to the paint, the K300 N features a matte finish. The Red and Black paint shades cost a premium of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively of the base white shade.