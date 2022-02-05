Kia Carens MPV India Launch Date Announced

Kia Carens, the new three-row vehicle from the Korean carmaker will be launched in India on February 15, 2022. The Carens, which is being positioned as a recreational vehicle, or MPV, is based on the company popular compact SUV - the Kia Seltos and comes with the same petrol and diesel powertrains as well. The company recently commenced the series production of the new Kia Carens, while pre-bookings opened on January 14, 2022. In fact, in the first 24 hours of opening bookings, the company received over 7,700 pre-orders for the Caren, showing immense demand for the new Kia vehicle.

The new Kia Carens MPV will be the South Korean carmaker's fourth product in India, and the MPV will be offered in 5 trim levels - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The Carens will come with both 6- and 7-seater cabin layout options and employs the company's 'Opposites United' design language. In fact, it will be the first Kia vehicle in India to follow the new design language, which globally made its debut with the Kia EV6.

The Kia Carens will offer a host of features like - LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a wide airdam, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, aggressive-looking wraparound LED taillamps and a muscular rear bumper with chrome details. The cabin comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest gen 'Kia Connect' connected car tech. The MPV also gets Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, a smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seats with one-touch easy electric tumble function, and a sunroof. Safety features include - 6 airbags, electronic stability control, VSM, hill assist control, DBC, ABS, brake assist system, disc brakes on all four wheels, Highline TPMS, and rear parking sensors.

The powertrain options include - Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol, and a 1.5 CRDi VGT diesel engine. All three engines will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the turbo-petrol and the oil burner will come with an optional 7-speed DCT automatic and 6-speed torque converter unit, respectively.