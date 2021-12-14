Kia Carens Three-Row MPV Spotted Testing In India

The upcoming Kia Carens three-row model was recently spotted testing in India. Draped in camouflage, the three-row MPV was captured on camera alongside two Hyundai Alcazar SUVs that were possibly used for benchmarking. The Kia Carens MPV is slated to make its global debut in India on December 16, 2021. Not many details are visible in the video, however, we do get to see the split headlamp setup and 5-spoke alloy wheels. The company is calling the new Carens a new class of recreational vehicle or RV, built on the design philosophy - 'Opposites United'.

Also Read: Kia Carens MPV Makes Global Debut In India

The South Korean carmaker recently revealed design sketches of the Carens, giving a preview of its upcoming MPV. It will be the brand's fourth product in the Indian car market after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. The production version of the Carens will arrive by 2022, however, an exact launch timeline is yet to be announced. Expect more details about the same at the global debut.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia Carens 3-Row MPV Design Sketches Released; Official Debut This Month​

The Kia Carens will the fourth product to be launched by Kia in India

The Carens MPV will sport an aggressive front end featuring a split lighting setup, signature LED DRLs, sleek LED headlamps, and a muscular bumper with large air intakes. It will also get alloy wheels, bold character lines and roof rails, sharp-looking wraparound LED taillamps, a sculpted tailgate and an aggressive rear bumper. On the inside, the cabin will see a minimalist design for the dashboard, horizontal air-con vents, multi-functional steering wheel, 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) and more.

The upcoming Kia Carens MPV is also expected to carry over the engine options from the Seltos that could include the 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices will also be the same. It needs to be seen if Kia introduces the 2.0-litre petrol seen on the Alcazar. When launched, the Kia Carens will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar among others. It is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs. 16-22 lakh space (ex-showroom).

Source