Kia EV6 Electric Crossover Launched In India; Price Begins At Rs. 59.95 Lakh

Kia EV6 electric crossover finally makes its way to India in two trims- GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD. The GT Line RWD is priced at Rs. 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the GT Line AWD is priced at Rs. 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Kia EV6, the South Korean carmaker's electric flagship, is making its way to India via the CBU route, and the 100 units allocated for our market are already sold out. In fact, the company received an overwhelming response as it registered 355 pre-bookings for the electric car, and will make up for it by allocating more units to India. Bookings for the Kia EV6 commenced on May 26, 2022, for an initial token amount of Rs. 3 lakh. Kia's EV expansion will be led by 15 dealers in 12 cities, and the deliveries for the new Kia EV6 will begin in September 2022.

The Kia EV6 has no direct rival in India, as the closest to come is the recently launched BMW i4.

The two variants of the Kia EV6 launched in India have predominantly only one difference, the drivetrain. The RWD version of the Kia EV6 gets a single motor, that delivers 226 bhp and a healthy 350 NM of torque, while the AWD version gets a dual motor setup, delivering a combined output of 320 bhp and a whopping 650 Nm of instant torque. Both the versions get the same 77.4 kWh battery pack, with the claimed range on RWD being 528 km. The AWD version gets a much-reduced range, due to the dual-motor setup, and Kia claims that it can travel up to 425 km on a single charge.

The EV6 gets plush and modern interiors which give it the spaceship vibe

To match with the futuristic looks, the Kia EV6 electric crossover is loaded to the gills with features. The car gets two screens which take the centre stage on the dash, ADAS features like multi-collision braking, AEB, lane-keeping assist, lane follow assist, and blind-spot collision warning with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and some other features like parking collision avoidance assist, a reverse surround view monitor with a 3D model and a blind-spot view monitor. There is also a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) built in. The car comes with ABS, BAS, ESC, Hill Hold Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Vehicle Stability Management.

At the time of launch, Kia undercuts all of its direct rivals in pricing, and the closest priced EV is the recently launched BMW i4. However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will soon join the party, and so will the Volvo XC40 Recharge, both of which are expected to be priced much closer to the Kia EV6.