Kia EV6 Electric Crossover Bookings Begin In India

Kia India is all set to introduce its first electric vehicle in the country and has opened order books for the new EV6 electric crossover. Customers can book the all-electric offering for a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh and will be sold exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities in India. Customers can also book the EV6 online on the company's website. The new EV6 is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which will form the basis of the brand's future range of electric offerings. We exclusively drove it to bring you all the details, even before the company announced plans to bring it to India. The new electric offering will go on sale on June 2, 2022.

Also Read: Kia EV6 First Drive Review: The Rise Of The New Age Electric Car In India

Speaking about commencing bookings in the country, Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said, “The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same. The EV6 is a wonderful combination of bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the finest Kia offering that we are getting to the market.”

The Kia EV6 will be exclusively available in India in the GT Line trims

Only 100 units of the Kia EV6 have been allocated to India in 2022. Bookings will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. The EV6 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The model gets the ‘Opposites United' design language and will be exclusively available in India in the GT Line trims. The EV6 gets ultra-fast charging and can charge the model from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger. The EV6 is also capable to power other devices using two-way technology.

Also Read: Kia EV6 Tech Review: A Glimpse Of The Electric Future

The Kia EV6 for India draws power from the 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. There are two trims on offer, the rear-wheel drive version uses a single motor that generates 226 bhp, while the All-Wheel Drive version develops 321 bhp. On a single full charge, the EV6 can travel up to 528 km (WLTP cycle) in the RWD, and 425 km in the AWD version. The EV6 gets multiple driving modes - Normal, Sport and Eco. It also gets smart regenerative braking.

The EV6 gets plush and modern interiors which give it the space ship vibe

On the feature front, the Kia EV6 gets dual 12.3-inch curved displays, Meridian Sound System with 14 speakers, electric sunroof, Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display, powered tailgate, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).