Kia India Reopens Bookings For The EV6; Now Priced At Rs. 60.95 lakh

Kia India has recommenced bookings of its EV6 electric crossover. The EV6 was globally launched in 2021 and received worldly acclaim, winning many awards such as the 2022 European Car Of The Year and ‘Performance Car of the Year’ at the recently conducted New York International Auto Show. The car is now being offered in Indian dealerships with ownership privileges to the first 200 buyers which include 95 per cent buyback policy within 30 days, free periodic maintenance for 5 years, and 8 years/ 160000 Kms warranty on the battery.

The EV6 has received many awards for its design and performance

The 2023 EV6 is only available in the GT-Line trim and is available in two variants- Standard Pack and All-Wheel Drive pack. The Standard Pack gets a single motor, that delivers 226 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while the AWD version gets a dual motor setup delivering a combined output of 320 bhp and 650 Nm of instant torque. The EV6 gets a 77.4 Kwh battery pack and feature claimed range figures of 708 km. The prices of the car have been slightly hiked with the standard variant now costing Rs 60.95 lakh and the AWD variant costing Rs. 65.95 lakh. (All prices in ex-showroom, India).

The interior features a dual screen setup and comes with plenty of safety and convenience features.

The interiors of the car feel plush and feature a dual-screen setup with one for the centre console and the other for the driver’s display. The EV6 standard pack comes with ADAS features like multi-collision braking, AEB, lane-keeping assist, lane follow assist, and blind-spot collision warning with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance and safety features like 8 Airbags, All Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS (Anti-lock Brake System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), MCBA (Multi Collision Brake Assist). The AWD version gets a few extra options like e-AWD, Augmented Reality Head-up display, and a Meridian Premium Sound System with 14 Speakers and Active Sound Design.

The new EV6 is priced at Rs. 60.95 lakh for the Standard Pack and Rs. 65.95 lakh for the AWD variant

Speaking about reopening bookings for the EV6, Myung-sik Sohn, CSBO, Kia India, said “I am excited to announce that the bookings for our popular premium EV, the Kia EV6, have commenced today for 2023. We have also expanded our EV dealership footprint to 60 outlets across 44 cities which will help us move closer to our customers. We expect the 2023 Kia EV6 to outgrow our previous sales performance and make a threefold growth this year. It fills us with immense pride that we are leading the segment that is not only helping our business grow but also propelling us towards a sustainable future.”