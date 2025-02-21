Login
Kia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Update

The recall is in regards to a software update in the integrated charging control unit, which will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery in the car
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 21, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kia has recalled the EV6 in India.
  • Recall affects vehicles manufactured between 3 March, 2022 and 14 April, 2023.
  • Company to reach out to owners.

Kia has initiated a voluntary recall for the all-electric EV6 in the Indian market. Affecting 1380 units of the EV6 manufactured between 3 March 2022 and 14 April 2023, the recall is in regard to a software update in the integrated charging control unit in the electric vehicle. The software update, as per the company, will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery. The company has stated that it will reach out to owners of the affected vehicles, to guide them through the process.

 

Coincidentally, In July 2024, Kia recalled 1,138 units of the EV6 electric SUV, manufactured over the same timeframe, over a potential issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that could stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery. This was part of a larger global recall issued earlier that year, which saw a little over 48,000 EV6 models being recalled in the US for the same issue. The manufacturer has stated then that the issue would be fixed via a software update. 

 

Also ReadKia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS

kia ev6 now available across 60 dealerships in 44 cities bookings reopen april 15 2023 carandbike

The Kia EV6 has been on sale in India since June 2022

 

The Kia EV6 has been on sale in India since June 2022. It was the first-ever all-electric offering from the Korean carmaker in the country. In November 2023, Kia India announced that it had sold 1000 units of the vehicle. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Kia showcased the facelifted EV6 in India for the first time and consequently opened bookings for the car. The most notable change in the facelifted car is the larger battery pack. 

 

Also ReadBharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts Ahead Of March Launch

Kia EV 6 Facelift Unveiled Gets a Larger 84 k Wh Battery Pack

The facelifted Kia EV6 will soon be launched in India

 

The 84 kWh battery pack on the upcoming Kia EV6 facelift replaces the 77.4 kWh unit on the outgoing model. Kia claims that the new 84 kWh battery pack will offer a driving range of up to 650 kilometres. Additionally, the EV6 facelift supports ultra-fast charging and can achieve a 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger. Mechanically, the EV6 continues to offer the same powertrain options.


 

