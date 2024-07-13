Login
Kia Recalls 1,138 Units Of EV6 In India Over Faulty Charging Control Unit

The Kia EV6 recall involves a potential issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that could stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Kia EV6’s ICCU could be damaged on the recalled vehicles and could stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery
  • The recall affects 1,138 units of the fully imported Kia EV6
  • Hyundai issued a similar recall for the Ioniq 5 last month

Kia India has announced a voluntary recall for 1,138 units of the EV6 electric SUV. The South Korean automaker’s flagship electric vehicle in the country has been recalled over a potential issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that could stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery, which in turn could stop the functioning of the car altogether. 

 

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled; Gets A Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack
 

Kia India in a statement said that the recall was “prompted by a potential error in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which may affect the performance of 12-volt Auxiliary battery.” The automaker has informed the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) about the voluntary recall initiative, it said.
 

Kia EV 6 2022 12 26 T13 16 03 720 Z

The recall affects units of the EV6 manufactured between March 3, 2022 and April 14, 2023.

 

The recall affects the Kia EV6 models manufactured between March 3, 2022, and April 14, 2023. It is part of a larger global recall issued earlier this year, which saw a little over 48,000 EV6 models being recalled in the US for the same issue.
 

Also read: Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service
 

The issue stems from the ICCU component on the EV6. If damaged, the ICCU will not charge the 12-volt auxiliary battery on the electric vehicle, which handles several critical functions on the model including the start/stop sequence, lighting, music system and more. Since the auxiliary battery stops charging, it can curb several critical functions in the vehicle and lead to a total loss of driving power.
 

KIA EV 6 Horizon 2

A total of 1,138 units of the Kia EV6 in India are affected.

 

Kia said that the issue can be fixed via a software update and the company is reaching out to its customers in India to fix the potential issue. Customers can also reach out to their respective Kia dealerships to schedule a service appointment. 
 

Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New GTX Variant; Trims Reshuffled
 

More recently, Hyundai India issued a recall for the Ioniq 5 EV in the country for a similar issue with the ICCU. The voluntary recall involved 1,744 units of the Ioniq 5 manufactured between July 21, 2022 and April 30, 2024. Both the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 share the same underpinnings but the former arrives in India as a full import while the latter is locally assembled.

# Kia EV6# Kia EV# Kia# Kia India# Kia EV6# Kia EV6 Electric SUV# Kia EV6 Electric car# Kia EV6 electric crossover# Kia EV6 Recall# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Kia EV6

Kia EV6
8.5

Kia EV6

Starts at ₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View EV6 Specifications
View EV6 Features

Popular Kia Models

