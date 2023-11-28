Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team

Kush Maini, the 23-year-old Indian racecar driver, has joined the Invicta Virtuosi F2 team for the 2024 season. Despite a modest rookie season with Campos, where he secured a single podium finish in Melbourne and landed 11th in the standings, Maini's potential has captured the attention of those running the show in the penultimate series.

Kush is currently being mentored by the legendary two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen. He will partner current F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who carries a significant amount of hype behind his signing.

Gabriel Bortoleto's remarkable championship victory in the 2023 F3 season with Trident, culminating in a solid campaign with two wins and consistent high-scoring races, earned him recognition as part of McLaren's Driver Development Programme. His success paved the way for his promotion to F2, coinciding with the introduction of a new Dallara chassis in the upcoming season.

Expressing his excitement, Maini underlined the team's successful track record in Formula 2 and GP2, aiming to further his development as a driver and contribute to the team's trophy collection.

Virtuosi Racing wrapped up the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi with a spectacular win, led by Jack Doohan, securing his third feature race victory. Despite finishing third in the overall standings behind Theo Pourchaire and Frederik Vesti, Virtuosi's consistent performances over the years underscore the team's prowess and competitive edge in the championship.