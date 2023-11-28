Login

Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team

Maini will partner current F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2024 F2 season
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kush Maini transitions to Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2.
  • Gabriel Bortoleto, the F3 champion, will partner Maini as he advances to Formula 2 as part of McLaren's Driver Development Programme.
  • Virtuosi Racing concludes the 2023 season with a win at Abu Dhabi, led by Jack Doohan, solidifying their competitive standing in Formula 2.

Kush Maini, the 23-year-old Indian racecar driver, has joined the Invicta Virtuosi F2 team for the 2024 season. Despite a modest rookie season with Campos, where he secured a single podium finish in Melbourne and landed 11th in the standings, Maini's potential has captured the attention of those running the show in the penultimate series.

 

Also Read: Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2

 

Kush is currently being mentored by the legendary two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen. He will partner current F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who carries a significant amount of hype behind his signing. 

Gabriel Bortoleto's remarkable championship victory in the 2023 F3 season with Trident, culminating in a solid campaign with two wins and consistent high-scoring races, earned him recognition as part of McLaren's Driver Development Programme. His success paved the way for his promotion to F2, coinciding with the introduction of a new Dallara chassis in the upcoming season.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10

 

Also Read: McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030

 

Expressing his excitement, Maini underlined the team's successful track record in Formula 2 and GP2, aiming to further his development as a driver and contribute to the team's trophy collection.

Virtuosi Racing wrapped up the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi with a spectacular win, led by Jack Doohan, securing his third feature race victory. Despite finishing third in the overall standings behind Theo Pourchaire and Frederik Vesti, Virtuosi's consistent performances over the years underscore the team's prowess and competitive edge in the championship.

 

# Kush Maini# Formula 2# Virtuosi Racing# Racing
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
2020 Hyundai Venue
35,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Kia Seltos
2023 Kia Seltos
1,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 47,593/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-10007 second ago

Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028

Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9811 second ago

It received a bid of $1,350,000 (11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept and re-auctioned in December.

Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9612 second ago

The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.

2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9345 second ago

The 2024 edition of the 1290 Super Adventure siblings receive new colour options for 2024

MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-7517 second ago

MotoGP's newest grand prix winner has finally found a seat after a string of tremendous performances in the final leg of the 2023 season

Skyhome Electric Sedan Has A Full-Size TV Inside
Skyhome Electric Sedan Has A Full-Size TV Inside
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2728 second ago

Skyworth Skyhome, from China's Skywell, is set to enter production next year.

All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-74 second ago

The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.

Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.

Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.

Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career

Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.

Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program
Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Kush Maini scored his first F2 podium in his debut season with Campos Racing

Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.

Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 months ago

MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved