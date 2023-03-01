Land Rover Defender 130 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.30 Crore

Land Rover has launched the new Defender 130 in India which completes the lineup that already includes the Defender 90 and 110. Measuring a massive 5358 mm from its nose to the rear spare wheel, this SUV will be the longest Defender on sale in India and features a three-row layout and seating capacity for up to 8 people. The SUV will be available in two variants, HSE and X and features petrol and diesel options for each variant. The price of the vehicle begins at Rs. 1.3 crore, and goes up to Rs. 1.41 crore (ex-showroom, Indialineup).

This model completes the Defender’s line up of the 90, 110 and 130.

The exterior styling of the car is in line with the other variants except for the fact that the rear overhang of the vehicle is visibly much longer. I think the outside of the Defender is much more appealing to look at in its longer avatar than the others, however, that's a subjective matter. The interior of the car also features minimal changes which is not necessarily a bad thing. The middle and rear rows of the car have been slightly elevated to give the passengers better visibility of the front. Land Rover has stated that the rear row of the car will be able to seat three adults and will have cup holders and USB-C charging ports. The Defender 130's boot measures 389 litres which extend to 2516 litres if you fold the middle and rear rows of the car.

The SUV gets the same 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Pivi-Pro software along with a fully digital instrument cluster as you get on the Defender 90 and 110 models. The car also gets an extra glass sunroof at the back to ensure that the passengers sitting in the rear row also receive additional light. Among other features, the car also gets four-zone climate control along with seat ventilation for all three rows. The car also gets four additional exterior packs for the buyer to choose from.

The SUV is available in two engine options, a 6-cylinder 3.0 Litre petrol (P400) that produces 389 bhp and 550 Nm of torque and the 6-cylinder 3.0 Litre diesel (D300) that churns out almost 292 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. The car also comes with air suspension as standard. The main rivals of the car in the Indian market include the BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS.