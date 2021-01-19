Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has introduced the new LS 500h Nishijin variant in India, priced at ₹ 2.22 crore. The new variant brings a new colour scheme and a host of new features to the brand's flagship sedan. The LS 500h has been on sale since 2018 and the new variant brings timely upgrades to the model that competes against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 L, BMW 7 Series, and the likes. Meanwhile, the standard LS 500h continues to be on sale and is priced at ₹ 1.91 crore (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking on the launch of the new variant, PB Venugopal, President of Lexus India said - "Following the positive response of the LS 500h in India, we are delighted to unveil the new Nishijin variant and improvements to the flagship model. These upgrades keep in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h flagship luxury model and will deliver optimum performance with cutting-edge technologies while keeping in mind the environmental benefits and the sought-after comfort of our guests. We are excited to see the response to this new and luxurious variant in the Indian market."

The cabin gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Lexus says the new LS 500h Nishijin variant has interior ornamentation of "Nishijin & Haku" and takes its inspiration from the "path of moonlight on the sea." The mysterious natural phenomenon occurs for a limited number of days before, after, and during a full moon wherein the moonlight forms a long and narrow path on the surface of the ocean. With that theme in mind, Lexus has updated the cabin of the sedan with intricately woven silver threads of Nishijin brocade, while the platinum metal foil represents Haku or the shining moonlight.

The more tangible upgrade though is the addition of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit finally brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity to the car, along with a new multi-function steering wheel. Other features include a 23-speaker Mark Levinson QLI Reference 3D Surround Sound System, reclining rear seats with massagers, and more. Visually, the LS 500h Nishijin gets a new exterior colour - Gin-ei Luster - which is a new shade of silver and reacts differently to the surrounding light. The new paint scheme has been applied using a new paint technology that brings a mirror-like texture without the granular touch.

The new Lexus LS 500h Nishijin variant continues to draw power from the 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine coupled with two electric motors. The hybrid powertrain belts out a combined output of 354 bhp. The unit is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

