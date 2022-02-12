  • Home
Lincoln Plans 5 Electric SUVs By 2026

Ford believes Lincoln to be a big part of its $30 billion EV transformation
authorBy Sahil Gupta
12-Feb-22 11:26 AM IST
Highlights
  • There will be five electric SUVs under the Lincoln brand
  • They will replace many staples like the Navigator and Nautilus
  • Ford thinks of Lincoln as a major cog in its EV wheel

Ford's flagship luxury brand Lincoln is also going all-electric and it will be launching 5 new electric SUVs by 2026 according to a report by Reuters. The SUVs will be replacing the Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, and Navigator. Originally, Lincoln planned its electric SUVs for 2030. 

The first EV will be a large crossover which will be about the price of the Aviator which will be made from 2024 and 2025 in Ford's Oakville in Canada as a part of a $1.5 billion upgrade to the facility. 

The Mustang Mach-E powertrain will make its way into the Lincoln SUVs 

Reuters claims there are several more Lincoln crossovers by 2025-2026. There will also be smaller EVs that will improve upon the Mustang Mach-E EV platform. The larger EV which is going to be an alternative to the Navigator will be based on the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning. This is interesting as Ford is slated to start deliveries of the first generation of the F-150 Lightning only this year. 

Lincoln is a key part of the $30 billion investment in EVs and battery-powered vehicles by 2030. Ford is going all-in on electric powertrains and there is even chatter that it could spin-off its EV unit under former Apple and Tesla executive Doug Field who joined the company last year. 

