Lucid Air Dream Edition Gets The Highest Ever EPA Rating For Range

Considering the EPA is one of the strictest regulators in the world, it represents a credible barometer for the range the Lucid Air can achieve
17-Sep-21 11:34 AM IST
Highlights
  • The EPA says that it has the highest range of any EV in the US
  • It has a peak range of 837 km but even the other variants offer 700 km
  • Lucid Motors is run by Peter Rawlinson, the ex-Tesla chief engineer

The Lucid Air Dream Edition which is by the Lucid Group has finally received its official EPA rating and has knocked it out of the park. As per the EPA, the Lucid Air Dream Edition has achieved the highest ever range of any electric car it has tested. The Dream Edition has scored on cue with an 837 km range which is 185 km more than the Tesla Model S Long Range. Even the performance edition of the Lucid Air gets 758 km which is a higher range than the long-range edition of the Tesla Model S. The less expensive Grand Touring edition of the Lucid Air has now a range of 830 km which is just short of the Dream Edition.

"Lucid Air Dream Edition R is the longest-range electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA; Lucid Air Dream Edition P and Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieve EPA ranges far beyond any other EV," the EPA said in its report. 

Lucid Motors had claimed impressive range but people were sceptical 

Lucid Motors also provided its 21-inch models which have a range of either 774 km, 726 km or 755 km. 

"I'm delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid's world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack. Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next-generation EV has truly arrived," said Peter Rawlinson, the CEO and CTO of the Lucid Group. 

The Lucid Air was officially revealed at the New York Auto Show in 2020

He was formerly the chief engineer for the Tesla Model S project and has done an impressive job navigating a lot of funding for the company that too in a pandemic and has created a luxury car that combines incredible range and performance considering the performance models have more than 1,000 bhp on tap. 

Considering the EPA is one of the strictest regulators in the world, it represents a credible barometer for the type of range the Lucid Air can achieve and right now it seems like it has the highest range of any EV in the world. 

