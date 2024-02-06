Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier

Saudi Arabia is set to deploy a series of fully electric police cars based on Lucid Motors' luxurious Air sedan. Unveiled at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on February 4th, the striking police cruiser features a black and white livery, embodying traditional police aesthetics, with an innovative twist on its roof – a drone carrier.

The drone carrier revealed an oversized setup of siren and strobe lights open to deploy a police drone at the touch of a button. The unveiling showcased the Lucid Air's versatility, combining high-performance electric mobility with cutting-edge law enforcement technology.

While interior photos are yet to surface, it's expected that Lucid has customised the cabin to meet the specific needs of law enforcement officers. Standard modifications for police vehicles often include additional screens and mobile radio devices. Lucid Motors, which operates the only EV factory in the region, is anticipated to provide essential support as Saudi Arabia transitions from conventional vehicles to battery-powered cars.

Security efforts, advanced technologies, for the future of a safe and thriving country.

The strategic partnership between Lucid Motors and Saudi Arabia is not new. With the Saudi sovereign fund holding a significant stake of up to 60% in Lucid Motors, the local government has committed to purchasing up to 100,000 EVs over the next decade. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) invested $10 billion in Lucid Motors, positioning the American luxury EV manufacturer as a crucial player in Saudi Arabia's ambitious shift toward sustainable transportation.

The Lucid Air EV, now transformed into a state-of-the-art police cruiser, highlights the synergy between luxury EV technology and law enforcement needs. As the Saudi World Defense Show unfolds from February 4th to 8th, more details about the Lucid Air police fleet, including additional photos and specifications, are anticipated to emerge.