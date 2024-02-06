Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on February 6, 2024
- Lucid Motors reveals an electric police car in Saudi Arabia with a rooftop drone carrier
- Saudi Arabia plans to deploy a fleet of electric police cars based on Lucid Air sedans
- Lucid Motors will play a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia's transition to electric vehicles with the police cruiser debut
Saudi Arabia is set to deploy a series of fully electric police cars based on Lucid Motors' luxurious Air sedan. Unveiled at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on February 4th, the striking police cruiser features a black and white livery, embodying traditional police aesthetics, with an innovative twist on its roof – a drone carrier.
Also Read: Dubai Police Adds The Lamborghini Urus Performante To Its Fleet
The drone carrier revealed an oversized setup of siren and strobe lights open to deploy a police drone at the touch of a button. The unveiling showcased the Lucid Air's versatility, combining high-performance electric mobility with cutting-edge law enforcement technology.
While interior photos are yet to surface, it's expected that Lucid has customised the cabin to meet the specific needs of law enforcement officers. Standard modifications for police vehicles often include additional screens and mobile radio devices. Lucid Motors, which operates the only EV factory in the region, is anticipated to provide essential support as Saudi Arabia transitions from conventional vehicles to battery-powered cars.
The strategic partnership between Lucid Motors and Saudi Arabia is not new. With the Saudi sovereign fund holding a significant stake of up to 60% in Lucid Motors, the local government has committed to purchasing up to 100,000 EVs over the next decade. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) invested $10 billion in Lucid Motors, positioning the American luxury EV manufacturer as a crucial player in Saudi Arabia's ambitious shift toward sustainable transportation.
Also Read: All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
The Lucid Air EV, now transformed into a state-of-the-art police cruiser, highlights the synergy between luxury EV technology and law enforcement needs. As the Saudi World Defense Show unfolds from February 4th to 8th, more details about the Lucid Air police fleet, including additional photos and specifications, are anticipated to emerge.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8846 second ago
The RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from an earlier concept and features carbon fiber components as well as an upgraded engine
-7978 second ago
Bengaluru-based River has raised a total of $40 million (Rs 333 crore) in its Series B round led by Yamaha and existing investors.
-6401 second ago
The Hilux is expected to be first launched in Australia and Toyota might bring the facelifted Hilux to India as well
-480 second ago
The facelifted Seltos was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
14 hours ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 crore and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market
14 hours ago
Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.
Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.
The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant
15 hours ago
Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.
Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.
2 months ago
Lucid has stated that it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late-2024
2 months ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
3 months ago
The plant will be built at an investment of over $ 500 million with the facility's ground breaking expected in 2024
5 months ago
Lucid is expected to reveal more details about the SUV in the coming months
6 months ago
Aston Martin partners with Mercedes Benz AG and Lucid Group to introduce PHEV models starting in 2024. Electrification will expand across the core lineup from 2026.